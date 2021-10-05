CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced that it has signed exclusive partnerships with three CrossFit and mixed martial arts gyms in a bid to further expand the company's footprint in sports and fitness markets. The agreements provide in-gym branding, on-site activation and content production opportunities for cbdMD.
Invictus Fitness, with two locations in San Diego, California, ranks among the most decorated and respected CrossFit affiliates in the United States. Invictus won the CrossFit Games team division in 2014 and placed second in 2018. Additionally, its CrossFit athlete development program has fielded numerous CrossFit Games athletes, including podium finishers in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
"We're excited to join forces with cbdMD because we share a guiding, mutual goal – to improve people's quality of life through healthy lifestyles. And the practical applications of their products for athletes make them the perfect partner for us," said Invictus Fitness owner, CJ Martin.
Combat Sports Academy (CSA), a state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot facility in Dublin, California, offers CrossFit training alongside numerous martial arts programs. CSA students, who include rising UFC star and Team cbdMD athlete Jessica-Rose Clark, are mainstays at every level of professional mixed martial arts competition.
"We've enjoyed a long relationship with cbdMD, and I'm happy to continue on this exciting path with them. cbdMD truly understands the needs of combat sports and CrossFit athletes, which makes them the obvious choice as a CBD products partner," said CSA owner, Kirian Fitzgibbons.
"Along with the cbdMD professional athletes, acquiring a dedicated and established base of CrossFit and mixed martial arts gyms like Invictus and CSA, helps further cement our roots in both spaces. I'm eager to grow this program and make cbdMD the first and only choice for those in and out of the gym" said Hans Molenkamp, cbdMD EVP of Sports Marketing.
cbdMD has also signed an exclusive partnership with CrossFit Weddington of Weddington, North Carolina. Along with in-gym branding, the gym will also serve as a location for content creation.
"Our partnerships with Invictus Fitness, CSA and CrossFit Weddington provide a lot of benefits beyond just branding. Through our alignment with these facilities, we'll continue to gain insights into the values and needs of a major portion of our customer base. What we learn in these environments will be invaluable as we further expand our marketing reach into fitness spaces, develop new products for these markets and expand our distribution into health and wellness retailers," said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world's leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit http://www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
1THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.
