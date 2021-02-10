EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBT Nuggets, a leading provider of on-demand IT training, is pleased to announce it now integrates with Degreed, a premier learning and upskilling platform — resulting in a seamless experience between the two platforms.
Users now can find CBT Nuggets' entire training library within the Degreed platform, some videos of which could be specifically curated to their job roles and goals. Degreed uses behavioral and data science to tailor experiences to users' needs.
For training admins, the integration can make it easier for them to manage training as it eliminates the need for learning management systems. They will also be able to assign training to their team that's displayed on team members' homepages.
"CBT Nuggets is thrilled to integrate with Degreed," said CBT Nuggets President Ryan Lee. "We're both committed to delivering a high-quality experience that enables people to learn the skills they need to better their careers and lives. We want to make an impact on our learners every day."
CBT Nuggets is a leading provider of on-demand IT training for individuals and teams — and is available 24/7 and on any device. Our training library includes thousands of videos on widely used technologies from top vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services.
Degreed is a leading upskilling platform that curates learning resources including learning management systems (LMS), videos, books, and even podcasts. The company uses behavioral and data science to personalize users' experiences — based on their jobs, strengths, and goals.
