BURLINGTON, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCA, the leader in single-source solution for architectural, engineering, construction consulting, and environmental-related problems, welcomes a strategic new hire to its New England based team. Tom Stachowski, P.E., joins the firm from a world-wide conglomerate focused on energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services for homes, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. He served as global engineering manager for a data center solutions team and managed many engineers and designers around the world. In this new role, Stachowski will enable CCA to better serve mission critical facilities, including data centers, addressing their mechanical and control systems issues, construction related projects, troubled project turnaround, forensics, and litigation support.
"Tom's passion for engineering along with his significant experience in mission critical facilities around the globe brings tremendous value to our team," says Mark McGivern, CEO at CCA. "We are excited about the unique expertise Tom brings to CCA and our clients."
Stachowski joins CCA with over 15 years of HVAC industry experience. As a senior mechanical engineer, he brings over a decade of experience leading teams and solving mechanical and control systems issues for clients. He will lead client engagements in the critical facilities market and expand CCA's capabilities in the areas of mechanical HVAC, control systems, low voltage, equipment, and machinery. Stachowski holds a BS degree in electromechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at CCA," Stachowski said. "With my experience in delivering quality work in fast-paced environments, I'm looking forward to helping the company expand our reach into the data center and mission critical facilities space."
About CCA
CCA is the leader in single-source solutions for architectural, engineering, construction, and environmental related problems. The firm works closely with clients as trusted partners helping developers, owners, and property managers with building, site, construction, health, safety, and environmental issues. Additionally, CCA works with lawyers and insurance companies with construction and building related disputes. As a single source provider, CCA's skilled experts bring a wealth of experience in every construction-related discipline including architecture, engineering, mechanical systems, construction management, project management, industrial hygiene, environmental, health, and safety, and hazardous materials. Since 1990, CCA has worked tirelessly to bring a 360-degree solution for the built environment. No matter how simple or complex the challenge, CCA is committed to getting the best possible result.
