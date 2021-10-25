GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom CCam focus was a sponsor of the Insights Association Corporate Researchers Conference 2021 in Dallas, Texas held October 20-22. CCam showcased its HD 360° recording and streaming solution that brings hybrid capabilities to in-person research, demonstrating how in-depth interviews, focus groups, product testing, taste test research, medical device testing and more can be done from anywhere with CCam focus.
CRC is an event that provides corporate insight professionals an avenue to advance their skills and build meaningful relationships in the industry. CCam focus joined leading brands at CRC in highlighting new approaches and driving business impact through innovative solutions.
CCam focus' state-of-the-art recording and streaming platform gives clients, moderators, and researchers capabilities to conduct research with remote moderation and observation in combination with in-person respondents. This provides a flexible yet robust data gathering experience regardless of project location.
Civicom CCam® focus is an HD 360º recording and streaming solution for in-person research, ideal for the new safety protocols. A portable plug-and-play solution that can be used from any location, the omnidirectional camera with built-in microphones simultaneously captures a panoramic view as well as full-face video that adjusts when the speaker changes, fully capturing body language and sentiment. CCam® focus delivers high-definition visuals and superior audio even when the participants are wearing masks or are seated behind plexiglass.
Integrated video curation tools assure video deliverables are generated within minutes for review of key moments. Civicom provides personalized service and support for set-up, troubleshooting and assistance throughout every session.
This quality focus group solution is part of the Civicom® Research Services group, the global industry leader in facilitating web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups through web-enabled technology.
