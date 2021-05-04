REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCL Design has over 20 years experience of developing multi-layered brand protection security solutions, through highly specialized integration of overt & covert features with anti-tamper substrates and track and trace capability. Products are manufactured under strict security protocols, involving digital & conventional printing solutions and are distributed globally.
"iTRACE 2DMI® is a unique solution that delivers a number of new features and benefits for our customers," said James Wood, Technical Director Digital Print & Brand Protection at CCL Design. "When we looked at all of the technologies available for mobile device authentication, iTRACE 2DMI® stood out as the most secure, robust and cost-effective."
iTRACE 2DMI® (2-Dimensional Marking Identifier) is a patented, proprietary unique identification (UID) solution that has been developed specifically to secure products using the existing production infrastructure and mobile devices. The encrypted and secure 2DMI® Marks cannot be deciphered or recreated by counterfeiters and the closed system is under total control by the brand deploying it.
Fake authentication solutions are not new. When used for product authentication, open source technologies like barcodes, QR-Codes and Datamatrix are easily copied or reproduced by any counterfeiter or diverter that has a label printer. Counterfeiters apply their own QR-Codes to fake products and direct them to fake authentication websites enabling the counterfeiters to actually legitimize their fake products directly with the consumer. These types of attacks are not possible with iTRACE 2DMI® which gives consumers the certainty that their product authentication is genuine along with the products they are buying.
"The partnership between iTRACE and CCL Design provides secure, unique identification and authentication to printed security labels for consumer electronics, automotive and industrial applications," said iTRACE Founder and CEO Mark Manning. "A simple mobile application allows the brands own customers to securely authenticate products anywhere in the world, helping to fight counterfeit and diversion."
About CCL Design
CCL Design is the World's leading manufacturer of printed, decorative and functional products for the Automotive, Electronics and Industrial Markets. It's global manufacturing capabilities incorporate secure facilities that enable the delivery of products with multiple authentication layers from highly controlled environments.
About iTRACE Technologies, Inc.
iTRACE Technologies is a Silicon Valley California company that specializes in supply chain security, brand protection and product security. Our unique patented technology enables our customers to use 2 Factor Product Authentication (2FA) to secure their brands, prevent diversion, cut-off the grey market supply, and easily identify counterfeiting through blockchain connected applications.
