MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® (the Commission) and the American Case Management Association (ACMA) forged a collaborative agreement to recognize their respective continuing education offerings. The collaboration will improve access to professional development and continuing education for tens of thousands of case managers nationwide.
The Commission is a credentialing body that certifies individuals with the Certified Case Manager® (CCM®) and Certified Disability Management Specialist® (CDMS®) credentials. ACMA is a membership organization with its own Accredited Case Manager (ACM®) and Case Management Administrator Certification (CMAC) credentials. Ongoing professional development is required to maintain the certifications, and many case managers hold credentials from both organizations.
Both ACMA and the Commission share a vision for developing a knowledgeable, prepared case manager workforce. Under the agreement, the ACMA recognizes the Commission's educational offerings plus thousands of courses available through the Commission's Pre-Approved Continuing Education (PACE) program. Similarly, the Commission agrees to recognize ACMA's continuing education offerings. Both organizations acknowledge the dedication and knowledge base of the case management professionals who earn certification.
"Our core mission is to advocate for professional case management excellence, a value we share with ACMA," said MaryBeth Kurland, CAE, the Commission's CEO. "With aligned goals, we can better advance the profession as a whole by working together to make continuing education simpler to earn and apply to recertification."
"While case managers work in many settings and come from a variety of disciplines, they all share a common commitment to navigating complex health systems for the benefit of the patients and families they serve," said Greg Cunningham, MHA, ACMA's CEO. "This collaboration reflects our common commitment."
Any ACM or CCM holder can apply continuing education credit that is pre-approved from either organization beginning July 1, 2020. This collaboration simplifies certification renewal for those who hold both credentials. A single course can now be applied towards renewal for two certifications—essentially giving busy case managers more courses to choose from while reducing the time and money they spend to meet continuing education requirements. The goal of this collaboration is to support case managers with relevant continuing education that's both simple to access and that enhances the knowledge they bring to this important work.
About CCMC
The Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) is a nationally accredited case management certification organization that oversees the process of case manager and disability management specialist certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Founded in 1992, the Commission currently has over 50,000 board-certified professional case managers and disability management specialists. The CCM credential is an interdisciplinary, cross practice setting certification. Visit ccmcertification.org/compendium and cdms.org for additional information.
About ACMA
The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a nationally recognized non-profit, professional membership association for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. Founded in 1999, ACMA is comprised of more than 9,000 members, 37,000 educational subscribers and 6,800 Accredited Case Manager (ACM®) credentialed professionals. Membership is comprised of nurses, social workers, physicians, educators and other case management and transitions of care professionals. Visit acmaweb.org and acmaweb.org/certification for additional information.