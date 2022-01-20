WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDR Fundraising Group, a Moore company, announces the hiring of Britt Fouks as vice president of strategy and planning. Fouks takes on this leadership role at CDR with over 20 years of experience in client services and consulting with nonprofits.
Prior to joining CDR, Fouks served as vice president and managing director of client services at TrueSense Marketing, a full-service direct response agency that helps nonprofits drive revenue growth through audience development, strategic planning and media and channel expertise. Fouks supported clients like Ronald McDonald House Charities by defining and directing strategy and multi-channel management. Fouks, an expert in client growth and donor analytics, also held senior-level consultant positions at Blackbaud.
"Britt's experience leveraging strategic and analytic knowledge and her leadership skills help position CDR for ongoing innovation, growth and optimized performance for our clients and employees," said Steve Harrison, president of CDR. "The breadth of her multichannel expertise and her ability to develop comprehensive campaigns and donor experiences for our clients make Britt a great addition to the CDR executive team."
In her new role, Fouks will lead strategic planning initiatives for key clients, focusing primarily on goals and objectives. She will help develop innovative, scalable options to acquire and convert donors to monthly giving by building new audience pipelines. This will include working with and leveraging solutions for clients across the Moore enterprise.
"Joining CDR allows me to continue to serve nonprofits and use my expertise in project management and strategic leadership for the continued growth and success of our clients and CDR alike," said Fouks. "I look forward to utilizing the Moore enterprise to turn great ideas into actionable business solutions that benefit the important missions of the nonprofits that CDR and Moore serve."
CDR's dynamic array of employees from across the country represents a diverse and unique team working together to support client missions and transform the world for good. To learn more, visit cdrfg.com.
About CDR Fundraising Group
CDR Fundraising Group is a leading direct marketing agency dedicated to the growth of its nonprofit clients and the missions they serve for almost 40 years. The company provides omnichannel direct response fundraising solutions to create constituent engagement solutions across all channels and platforms.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Mac McKeever, 1st Degree on behalf of CDR Fundraising Group, 207.841.6110, mmckeever@1stdegree.com
SOURCE CDR Fundraising Group