MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2021 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares

























































































































Common Stock









Symbol: CDR









CUSIP: 150602209























Total 











Section



























 Distribution 



Ordinary 



Capital Gain



199A



Unrecaptured 















Record Date



Payable Date



Per Share



Dividend



Dividend (1) (2)



Dividends



Section 1250 Gain (3)















2/10/2021



2/22/2021



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000















5/10/2021



5/20/2021



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000















8/10/2021



8/20/2021



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000















11/12/2021



11/22/2021



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000



$0.000000



$0.066000















Totals







$0.264000



$0.000000



$0.264000



$0.000000



$0.264000























































Series B Preferred Stock





Symbol: CDR-PB









CUSIP: 150602407























Total 











Section



























 Distribution 



Ordinary 



Capital Gain



199A



Unrecaptured 















Record Date



Payable Date



Per Share



Dividends



Dividend (1) (2)



Dividends



Section 1250 Gain (3)















2/10/2021



2/22/2021



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125















5/10/2021



5/20/2021



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125















8/10/2021



8/20/2021



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125















11/12/2021



11/22/2021



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125



$0.000000



$0.453125















Totals







$1.812500



$0.000000



$1.812500



$0.000000



$1.812500























































Series C Preferred Stock





Symbol: CDR-PC









CUSIP: 1506025063























Total 











Section



























 Distribution 



Ordinary 



Capital Gain



199A



Unrecaptured 















Record Date



Payable Date



Per Share



Dividends



Dividend (1) (2)



Dividends



Section 1250 Gain (3)















2/10/2021



2/22/2021



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250















5/10/2021



5/20/2021



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250















8/10/2021



8/20/2021



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250















11/12/2021



11/22/2021



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250



$0.000000



$0.406250















Totals







$1.625000



$0.000000



$1.625000



$0.000000



$1.625000























































































































































































































Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2021 dividends.

(1) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), Cedar Realty Trust is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Dividends for purposes of Section 1061.  Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interest".  The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2021 distributions, since all Capital Gain Dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.   

(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to the Capital Gain Dividend amount.

(3) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Dividend.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 53 properties, with approximately 7.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2021-distributions-301465730.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

