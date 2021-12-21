ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business integration consulting company Ceevo Technology, Inc., formerly UBIR Technology, has partnered with Mako Networks to incorporate Mako's highly secure network management capabilities into Ceevo's application spectrum for restaurants, home workers and industrial/commercial service providers. Ceevo selected Mako as their technology partner based on factors including Mako's unique PCI DSS certification, the Mako cloud management platform's ease of use, and Mako's multi-layered security that allows for discrete segmenting of access rights by role.
Ceevo is best known for providing reliable and secure technology solutions for small, medium and large restaurants, where Mako's PCI certification and PCI compliance tools are key components that help make an end-to-end compliant solution possible. "There are plenty of consultants that will spend your money to do best-of-breed research," said Ceevo President John Lapeyrouse. "Instead, Ceevo relies on things that we already know work well. We don't go looking for new pieces on your dime; we only update our solution when we encounter a proven technology. PCI can be a scary topic for restaurants, but we recommend implementing the Mako System, which is simply all you need for your secure network."
Ceevo offers a suite of fully integrated technology solutions for businesses. The Ceevo Host product enables Wait-List, ToGo and Curbside Delivery functionality with a simple-to-use system for guests and service staff. Ceevo Data is the integration engine that allows products to integrate with other products and data points for data consolidation and advanced reporting and analytics. Ceevo POS enables a non-contact E-commerce based POS solution for guests to browse the menu and order and pay for items from their own device. Additional Ceevo products include Survey, Wi-Fi and patent-pending Ceevo Service.
The specific technology Ceevo recommends to its clients includes Mako 6600 devices and Mako Voice VoIP phone services. Mako 6600 security gateway devices handle router, firewall and access point functions for Ceevo's client brand deployments. Its built-in redundancy for Internet access — which automatically switches to cellular service during primary service outages — keeps locations operating and processing payments without having to touch the equipment. Secure Wi-Fi and guest Wi-Fi analytics have been critical for locations that use wireless POS tablets or offer guest wireless networks.
Additionally, Ceevo proposes Mako Voice services to its roster of restaurants. This cost-effective, convenient VoIP system is an optional, configurable component of the Mako System that typically reduces telecom equipment and services costs by 30-70%, making it an attractive option for tight-margin quick service restaurants. When configured for Seamless Voice, a location's voice calls will remain connected during broadband failover events.
"Mako Reseller Partners extend the Mako System's benefits and features to our mutual end customers," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "Ceevo provides restaurant brands and their franchisees with point-of-sale and menu technology. Our tools for PCI DSS compliance make us an affordable, simplified fit to deliver front- and back-office solutions for the food service industry."
Key features and benefits of the Mako System for QSRs include:
● Role-based cloud management for balancing brand control with franchisee freedom
● SD-WAN failover with onboard dual-SIM cellular and seamless connectivity options
● End-to-end PCI certification that is extensible to merchants and cloud management tools that make it easier to satisfy PCI DSS obligations
● PCI-certified Wi-Fi networks with advanced guest analytics and available 4x4 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 access points
To inquire about Mako products and services for your distributed enterprise or to learn more about becoming a Mako Reseller Partner, contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.
About Ceevo Technology
Since 2015, Ceevo has specialized in helping restaurant chains resolve their technology needs by offering a suite of fully integrated technology solutions for businesses. Headquartered in Auburn, Alabama, Ceevo features products to streamline brand functionality and guest experiences for the food industry. The company's products include Ceevo Host, Ceevo Data, Ceevo POS, Ceevo Survey and patent-pending Ceevo Service.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
Media Contact
David Beran, Mako Networks, 8335860508, davidb@makonetworks.com
Samantha Halseth, Mako Networks, 7634633771, samanthah@makonetworks.com
SOURCE Mako Networks