ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, today named Scott Montminy as the company's Director of Marketing and Communications. Reporting directly to CEIPAL's Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Montminy will play a critical role evangelizing the company's innovative leadership for HR tech to harness the power of AI and automation and radically improve every business process in the new global environment. After leading CEIPAL's public relations efforts as a consultant since 2019, he will now work internally to lead the company's product marketing team, while also supporting its content marketing strategy.
"For almost two years, I've been fortunate to have a front-row seat to watch CEIPAL rise in the HR technology sector and successfully challenge its largest competitors by innovating technology that's lightyears ahead of the pack," said Montminy. "I'm anxious and excited to share this story globally and to join the same committed leadership team, which created that momentum based on a shared and proven vision for the future."
Before taking on this role, Montminy cofounded MindLaunch Media, a communications and content marketing consultancy. He also served as Vice President at InkHouse, a top-ranked U.S. public relations agency, where he led client efforts for aerospace and defense contractor Raytheon as well as various cybersecurity players and high-tech startups. A graduate of Syracuse University with a double bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and political science, Montminy's storytelling career began as a news reporter and anchor for various radio and television outlets in some of the largest U.S. media markets.
"Scott helped us leverage the success of our integrated platforms to reach key stakeholders and influencers in our sector even through the pandemic, so I can't wait to see what he'll do in this new and expanded role at such a critical time," said CEIPAL's Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin. "I believe the most important mission of our marketing team is to share the good news that CEIPAL's brand of AI-driven technology for the HR and staffing world enables digital transformation for every organization, while improving every business process."
The first order of business for CEIPAL's growing marketing team will be to showcase Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati's bold strategic vision for the post-pandemic world of 2021 and beyond. Penakalapti has outlined three key areas where the company will continue to build momentum by equipping its customers with technology that enables them to thrive even through major economic disruptions, such as those of the past year. Five years ago, he founded and built the company in order to modernize the entire sector, which was still relying on outdated legacy technologies that hindered digital transformation. CEIPAL has since brought its customers to the edge of the technology frontier via three key initiatives and platforms, which include:
- Advanced Applicant Tracking System (ATS): Harnessing AI technology to create highly customizable and wholly owned talent pipeline clouds for organizations of all sizes
- Total Talent Management (TTM): Leveraging partnerships to integrate procurement and talent acquisition to provide the most robust talent management platform in the world
- Moving Beyond Talent Acquisition: Augmenting AI-driven ATS with strategic HRM capabilities to create an end-to-end solution that super-charges every business process from job requisition to payroll as well as everything in between
"Modern, global organizations continuously turn to multiple disparate sources for hiring needs, including FTE, direct hires, contingent staffing, permanent hires, and consultants, all while balancing the critical need to eliminate biases, achieve diversity goals, and succeed in the most competitive talent market the world has ever seen," said CEIPAL Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "CEIPAL's advanced, AI-driven talent acquisition platform enables any organization to integrate these sources and perfect any search in a way that was never before possible, thereby transforming talent pools and solving the greatest challenges of HR in the modern era."
