DALLAS, Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, will be showcasing some of its latest advances in talent acquisition and recruitment CRM technology at ITServe Alliance's Synergy Conference 2021. The annual conference for IT & business transformation is being held September 30 - October 1 in Dallas. At the event, technology and industry leaders will discuss the challenges around business growth, trends and innovations in technology, and understanding immigration laws. Attendees can learn about CEIPAL's complete talent management ecosystem which improves recruiting, increases new hires, and offers easy workforce management. In addition, attendees can preview CEIPAL's patent-pending DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Technology.
Attendees are invited to visit CEIPAL at booth #223 to learn how to successfully:
-Access the most diverse, high-quality talent pool
-Use customer engagement and talent marketing to drive staffing success
-Employ workforce management to streamline complex processes such as onboarding and managing temporary H-1B1 visa workers
-Apply an AI-powered applicant tracking system to engage the best candidates fast and improve sourcing
-Utilize business analytics to give your team access to critical data for better decision-making
Those who are not attending can request a personalized demo of CEIPAL here. For additional information please visit, http://www.ceipal.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,600+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
Media Contact
Scott Montminy, CEIPAL, 6175489141, scott.m@ceipal.com
SOURCE CEIPAL