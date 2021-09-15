BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse Hatty, a Public Health Professional specializing in Healthcare with an emphasis on the Mind & Body, Nutrition, Women's Care & Beauty, Surgical and Injury Rehab, with a Vast Physical Training background spanning the last four decades, along with Secret Room Events, is proud to be a sponsor of this year's extravaganza. Guests lucky enough to score an invite will experience this lavish event at the Petersen Museum with so many other noteworthy brands.
Nurse Hatty will be at the Rooftop Celebrity Suite to answer all of the guests' health questions and gift guests unique SCRIPT® brands of products:
- Kegel Script® - Kegel Balls for Women to Strengthen Pelvic Floor Musculature,
- Ketone Script® - Ketone Test Strips to monitor your low-fat diet,
- My Sleep Script Face Strap – Anti-snoring straps for men and women,
- pH Script - pH Test Strips to monitor the health of the body,
- UTI Script - Urinary Tract Infection Test Strips,
- Wrinkle Script - Luxurious Skincare Pads for Women,
- Uri-10 Script® - Ten Parameter Test Strips to monitor overall health, and
- Nip 'N Lift® - A Unique Premium Breast Care Bundle to discreetly camouflage nipple erections while giving breasts a higher, more youthful appearance.
RASTA/taco/rita/cantina will be serving Maragrita's as well as BAO'JITO & Double Zero Pizza, Matthew Kenney/Matthew Kenney Cuisine will be serving up their amazing pizzas for all of Nurse Hatty's guests.
When all guests leave, they will be given a Large LL BEAN & Shore bag filled with some of these wonderful items and from the other noteworthy brands on hand.
ABOUT NURSE HATTY and SECRET ROOM EVENTS:
Date: Thursday September 16th 2021 'one day only' Time: 11am - 5pm
Location: Petersen Automotive Museum
Address: 6060 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90036
Hatty, Inc., produces many high-quality products in the healthcare and beauty industries. Nurse Hatty is proud to work alongside Secret Room Events which produces exclusive gift lounges and gift bags surrounding major awards shows. Secret Room Events was voted top gift suite by Huffington Post, featured in the LA Times, Washington Post, Access Hollywood, E!, OK!, HGTV, Frontdoor.com, and many more.
Media Contact: Michael Kunch, Hatty, Inc., http://www.NurseHatty.com. Use FB messenger on website or your mobile device for immediate response.
Media Contact
SOURCE Nurse Hatty