NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationally-recognized interior designer Robin Baron of Robin Baron Design has partnered with Minka Group®, a leader in the decorative lighting, ceiling fan, and home décor categories, to launch an exclusive, fashion-forward lighting collection in celebration of Minka Group's 40th anniversary.
Robin Baron's illustrious lighting collection takes inspiration from years in the fashion and design industries and specifically her own luxury hardware line. Like jewelry makes a fashion statement, Robin believes both hardware and lighting punctuate a space, giving it that finishing touch that homeowners crave.
"One of my greatest passions is jewelry; big, bold, fabulous jewelry! Wherever I travel, I am always drawn to vintage, unique, and special pieces. Lighting, like jewelry, should be big, bold, and fabulous! In the same way that a beautiful piece of jewelry elevates fashion, lighting transforms a room from simple to stunning. My lighting designs for Minka Group make that statement", states Robin.
Robin Baron is no stranger to pushing boundaries in the design and luxury home furnishings industries. Coming from a strong fashion background, she brings an authentic point of view that not only attracts her clientele, including celebrities, but inspires, educates, and helps design enthusiasts gain confidence in designing their own homes. Robin's bold approach to design mixes materials and finishes in a new dynamic way. Her striking interiors, luxury home furnishings, and expert design tips have not only graced the pages of magazines but paved the way for licensed collections like this impressive lighting collection for Minka Group.
The new lighting collection is both elegant and daring, consisting of six illuminating designs – Astor, Chelsea, Gramercy, SoHo, Sutton, and Tribeca. A thread of Robin's bold and fashion-forward style runs through her new lighting collection – like the starburst shape inspiring the stunning Gramercy and Sutton designs and the loops from her hardware collection mirroring the Astor design, masterfully mixing shapes and materials. The SoHo design even incorporates leather trim, a clear nod to her fashion background. From polished nickel to distressed bronze and soft brass finishes with faux silk shades, there is unparalleled lighting for everyone and every home.
Join Us for the Official Launch
Minka Group is thrilled to mark their 40th-year celebration with a presentation of Robin Baron's gorgeous lighting designs and panel discussion at Lightovation: Dallas International Lighting Show on January 5th, 2022 at 3:00 pm at their Dallas Market Center showroom – Trademark Space 4103. Robin will be on hand to present her exclusive Minka designs to the public for the first time and answer questions about the products and her work. For the first time in their history, Minka Group will be selling directly to Designers at this event.
About Robin Baron
Robin Baron is an award-winning interior designer, luxury home furnishings designer, and lifestyle expert who educates and inspires. She launched her full-service design firm in 1990 after starting out in fashion design. Her unique point of view attracted clientele that quickly grew to include celebrities and heads of major corporations. In 2018, Robin expanded her business with her Signature Home Furnishings Collections including hardware, rugs, case goods, upholstery, and lighting. Today, Robin Baron Design includes her full-service design firm, her Signature Collections, licensed collections, and a multi-channel e-commerce site that provides a unique opportunity for designers and consumers to shop curated products with access to Robin's expert advice and design sensibility. To learn more visit robinbarondesign.com
About Minka Group
Founded in 1982, Minka Group is known as an industry leader focused on innovation and design. The Minka Group consists of the brands Minka Aire, Minka Lavery, Metropolitan, and George Kovacs which are known for quality and value. Since their inception, the Minka Group has been laser-focused on transforming the lighting and décor industries, growing from a small family-owned business to a leading international company with a truly global influence. To learn more visit minkagroup.net
