STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a partnership and integration with ClearSale. Available for Celerant's eCommerce platform, ClearSale offers the most complete online fraud protection solution in the industry. The application is easy to install, and empowers merchants to automatically detect suspicious transactions, and make quick decisions to prevent fraudulent chargebacks and approve more online sales.
"ClearSale provides protection for over 4,000 businesses world-wide; and we are excited to expand our footprint by integrating with Celerant's eCommerce web platform," stated Denise Purtzer, VP of Partnerships & Alliances at ClearSale. "Celerant's website offers SMB retailers advanced features that are normally found in enterprise-level solutions, and now Celerant's customers can take advantage of ClearSale to provide an even better consumer experience by approving more orders, and only declining the orders that are truly fraudulent."
ClearSale for Celerant eCommerce: How it works
Through Celerant's integration with ClearSale, any order placed on Celerant eCommerce is automatically captured by the ClearSale application. ClearSale's proprietary technology looks for common fraud by analyzing the customer's order, device information, behavioral and historical data, data from external sources, and much more; and leverages powerful machine learning to quickly adapt to the retailer's unique fraud risk profile. The application's algorithm computes a fraud score for each order, and immediately approves orders that fall under a pre-determined threshold. Compared to other solutions that auto-decline suspicious orders, ClearSale sends all orders flagged for suspected fraud to their expert in-house team of fraud analysts for further review to prevent the retailer from losing a potentially 'good' sale.
Celerant's eCommerce platforms
Celerant offers two eCommerce platforms that integrate with ClearSale – Cumulus eCommerce™, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for smaller retailers; and Stratus eCommerce™, a comprehensive solution with advanced functionality. Both solutions integrate with Celerant's point of sale, Curbside Pickup App, email automation tool, mobile app for online shopping (coming soon), and third-party marketplaces, enabling retailers to expand their business and manage all channels as one.
"As online shopping continues to climb, so do the number of fraudulent orders," stated Zeke Hamdani, Director of Web Services at Celerant Technology. "ClearSale not only detects fraudulent orders, they allow more 'good' orders to go through while offering a deeper analysis on suspicious orders. This enables our retail clients to increase revenue on sales that may have been overlooked or automatically declined, and provide a safer online shopping experience."
To learn more about Celerant eCommerce and its integration with ClearSale, please visit http://www.celerant.com/ClearSale.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), mobile apps, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
About ClearSale
ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world's largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.
