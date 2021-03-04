MCLEAN, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) awarded Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions a prime contract for Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business. CIO-SP3 Small Business Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a contract ceiling of $20 billion.
CIO-SP3 provides information technology (IT) solutions and services as defined in FAR 2.101(b) and further clarified in the Clinger-Cohen Act of 1996. These IT solutions and services include, but are not limited to, health and biomedical-related IT services to meet scientific, health, administrative, operational, managerial, and information management requirements. The contract contains general IT services in support of medical and other systems that are increasingly integrated within a broader IT architecture, requiring a systems approach to their implementation, as well as a sound infrastructure for their operation.
Based on their broad corporate capabilities across the entire IT services spectrum, Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions was awardedLLeo all ten (10) CIO-SP3 Task Areas:
- Task Area 1: IT Services for Biomedical Research, Health Sciences and Healthcare
- Task Area 2: Chief Information Officer (CIO) Support
- Task Area 3: Imaging
- Task Area 4: Outsourcing
- Task Area 5: IT Operations and Maintenance
- Task Area 6: Integration Services
- Task Area 7: Critical Infrastructure Protection and Information Assurance
- Task Area 8: Digital Government
- Task Area 9: Enterprise Resource Planning
- Task Area 10: Software Development
Contract #: 75N98120D00184
Period of Performance: 05/11/2020 through 07/14/2022
Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions NIH CIO-SP3 Program Manager (PM)
Name: Jim Dufford
Contract PM Email: jdufford@celeritygs.com
Contract PM Phone: (703) 462-1500
Link to CGS CIO-SP3 SB Site: https://www.celeritygs.com/about/contracts/cio-sp3/
For More Information:
Contracts Department Email: cio-sp3sb@xceleratesolutions.com
Link to NITAAC Site: https://nitaac.nih.gov/services/cio-sp3-small-business
Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions
Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.celeritygs.com
