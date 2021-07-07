DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centennial, a real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations as well as a full-service advisory services platform (https://CentennialREC.com), announced today the appointment of John Elliott to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Elliott will oversee all of Centennial's financial operations and will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team.
"It is an honor and a pleasure to welcome John to Centennial," says Steven Levin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centennial. "He has extensive expertise in portfolio management, REIT structuring and private equity, all of which will be key in our company's next chapter of growth."
Elliott comes to Centennial with more than 27 years of experience and leadership in commercial real estate finance and accounting, including portfolio management, REIT structuring, private equity, financial audit, tax compliance and strategy, property management, investor reporting and forecasting. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Madison Marquette. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Controller at New Tower Trust Company, a division of Bentall Kennedy, where he was ultimately responsible for all aspects of accounting and reporting for the $5 billion Multi-Employer Property Trust fund. John has also worked as a Controller at both national and regional real estate companies including ING Clarion, The John Akridge Companies, CarrAmerica and Ronald Cohen Investments.
Want to Learn More?
- Centennial Prepares for 2021 Growth, Promotes Whitney Livingston to President and COO
- Nuveen Awards Centennial Management Contract for Pacific City
- Centennial Unveils Next Phase of First-in-the-U.S. Digital Shopping Platform
- Centennial Awarded Management Contract for Dulles Town Center
- MainPlace Named a Top Comeback Retail Center Experience by Chain Store Age
- Centennial Taps 30-Year Industry Exec to Lead New Third-Party Services Division
About Centennial
Centennial is a real estate investment firm with a national portfolio of shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations as well as a full-service property management platform delivered through Centennial Advisory Services, its third-party property and asset management division. Rooted in retail since 1997, Centennial is focused on shaping the evolution of American retail by creating a superior multi-faceted shopping experience through properties that serve not only as a place of commerce, but as a place of community. For more information, visit CentennialREC.com.
Media Contacts:
Deborah Blackford
Blackford & Associates
714-280-8765
Karen Franse
Blackford & Associates
386-649-1887
Carmen Herlihy
Blackford & Associates
646-770-2623
Media Contact
Deborah Blackford, Blackford and Associates, 714-280-8765, blkfrd@earthlink.net
SOURCE Centennial