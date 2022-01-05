NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center Element Capital ("CEC"), a search-firm based in Nashville, TN, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Management Science & Innovation, LLC ("MSI" or the "Company"). The investment was made in partnership with DL Capital Partners and several other investors across the United States.
MSI, founded in 2002, is an expert solutions provider located in the DC metro region with nearly two decades of experience serving private corporations and the Federal Government. It has deep capabilities in strategy and process improvement that it augments with technology implementations utilizing best in class Robotic Process and Intelligent Automation methods.
Daniel Heckman, Principle at CEC, said, "We are extremely excited about our partnership with the MSI team, The Company has grown consistently over its 20-year history by providing its customers with high-value, high-ROI solutions. Given the rapid growth in RPA and Intelligence Automation market and the significant demand for solution providers, the Company is well-positioned to take advantage of these trends."
Andrew Stegmeier, COO of MSI, said, "Over the past several years we have created one of the leading boutique strategy, process, and intelligent automation firms within the federal government. The CEC team gives us the ability to continue our growth trajectory as a company that is expanding its customer base and quickly maneuvering in this fast-growing market."
