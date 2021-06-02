WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) board of directors welcomed Kenneth M. Jones II, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, as its new board chair, succeeding Lori Bertman, chief executive of the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation.
"As CDP enters its next decade of growth, I couldn't be more pleased and confident in Ken's leadership and vision. With his deep experience in philanthropy and understanding of its relationship to disasters and humanitarian crises, CDP will continue to thrive, evolve and be of special service across the globe under Ken's leadership," said Bertman. "CDP exists because good people came together in thoughtful, innovative and generous ways. As I transition into my new role, I'm filled with appreciation to the many donors, partners, staff, volunteers and advisors who made this journey with me."
Bertman, a co-founder of CDP, has guided the organization to become the only full-time resource dedicated to helping donors maximize their impact by making community-informed, locally focused and equity-centered disaster-related giving decisions. She has been a leading advocate for smart and responsive philanthropic support for long-term recovery so that communities can better withstand future disasters.
Under Bertman's leadership, CDP has provided more than $60 million in grants to support relief, recovery and rebuilding from disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, pandemics, complex humanitarian emergencies and other crises worldwide. Bertman will continue to support CDP's work as board chair emeritus.
"I am honored and humbled to lead CDP as the new chair following Lori Bertman's impact on the organization. The influence of CDP is critical at this juncture as we partner with nonprofits, corporations and foundations to focus on humanitarian and natural disasters in proactive and sustainable ways," said Jones. "CDP will continue to use a DEI lens, which has been consistent since the origin of CDP, to ensure equitable solutions to disasters for all communities that we serve."
Jones, recently named James A. Joseph Lecturer on Philanthropy by ABFE, A Philanthropic Partnership for Black Communities, has served on CDP's board for five years, including as board treasurer since 2017. Before joining the MacArthur Foundation, Jones served in various leadership roles at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Danya International, Ford Motor Company, Pfizer Corporation and the Prudential. He is on the boards of Candid, Corus, National Prevention Science Coalition and other nonprofit organizations.
New Board Members
CDP's board of directors also welcomed three new officers:
- Tiffany Benjamin, Senior Director, Social Impact and President, Eli Lilly and Company Foundation.
Benjamin joined Eli Lilly and Company in 2013. She manages the company's corporate social responsibility efforts, disaster relief efforts, global health initiatives, Environmental, Social and Governance strategy, and community civic engagement. In 2020, she led the company's global philanthropic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequity in the United States.
- Travis Campbell, Senior Manager, Advanced Micro Devices.
Campbell leads the External Research Office at AMD, which provides resource support to universities and institutions to accelerate technological innovation and science in the public interest. In his role, he led the $15M COVID-19 High Performance Computing Fund that distributed leading-edge technology to 23 organizations worldwide to support the fight against the pandemic and future medical research.
- Heather Geronemus, Director, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, Ultimate Kronos Group.
Geronemus drives the strategic direction of financial, international, customer and thought leadership public relations and oversees the company's global corporate philanthropic investments. Geronemus has been with UKG (formerly Ultimate Software) for more than a decade, serving in various marketing, PR and community relations leadership roles. Heather is a sought-after speaker on philanthropy, personal branding and women's empowerment.
"CDP is grateful to Lori Bertman for her vision and leadership as founding board chair, and we are fortunate that Ken has agreed to take on the role as her successor," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. "Ken's articulation of the lasting ramifications of disasters upon communities and his commitment to building partnerships for success will serve CDP well as we enter our second decade. I am excited to work alongside him and the incoming directors as we further amplify the importance of disaster philanthropy and its support for long-term and equitable recovery programming."
About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy leverages the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and resources while managing domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on Twitter @funds4disaster.
