WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) board of directors announced four new members, expanding the size of the board to 11 members. CDP also said goodbye to long-serving member Sam Worthington, CEO of InterAction, as his term came to an end during today's board meeting.
New board members Paul Cheung, Tamara Winfrey-Harris, Kristen Woolf and Jeff Terry bring deep experience in journalism, grantmaking, communications, strategy, DEI and philanthropy to CDP's board.
"CDP is on the cusp of a new strategic plan, and I am incredibly excited about what each of our new board members will bring to our thinking and future implementation," said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. "The new directors join a board that is already challenging CDP to grow in our aspirations and potential, and the skills they bring will enable us to go even further. "
New board members
Cheung leads The Center for Public Integrity as CEO to reverse the effects of inequalities with investigative journalism. Previously, he managed a multimillion dollars investment portfolio at the Knight Foundation to scale the use of artificial intelligence, improve business sustainability solutions and combat misinformation. Cheung has led cross-functional teams of journalists, technologists, data scientists and designers at media outlets including NBC News Digital, The Associated Press, The Miami Herald and The Wall Street Journal.
- Tamara Winfrey-Harris, Vice President of People, Culture and Brand, Central Indiana Community Foundation
Winfrey-Harris serves CICF as vice president of community leadership and effective philanthropy, overseeing grantmaking, donor services, community leadership, scholarships, research and impact. She is a nationally-renowned writer and speaker, focusing on issues of race and gender and their intersection with politics, popular culture and current events.
Woolf leads a global program team that centers funding decisions on the voices and intersectional lived experiences of girls, young women and youth. She oversees EMpower's global programmatic portfolio promoting meaningful youth engagement and gender equality in emerging market countries.
Terry leads the Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability team at GAF. He has 23 years of international business leadership and development experience in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, community relations and public/government relations across the private, NGO and consulting sectors.
Outgoing board member Sam Worthington served as a CDP director since 2016, holding the roles of chair of the audit committee for two years and board secretary/treasurer for one year. He was also on CDP's advisory council from 2012-2016. His experience leading InterAction, the largest U.S. alliance of international nongovernmental organizations, and his expertise in the international development and humanitarian fields strengthened CDP's efforts to fill funding gaps through informed disaster philanthropy and help communities recover equitably when disasters occur.
"On behalf of the CDP Board, we wish to thank Sam for his board service. His commitment, intellect and presence to the CDP has been critical to the transformation of our organization to a major player in the disaster space," said Ken Jones, CDP Board Chair and Vice President and CFO of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. "We are thankful for his contributions and he will be sorely missed."
About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy leverages the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and resources while managing domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on Twitter @funds4disaster.
