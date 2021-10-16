GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organized by American Vein and Lymphatic Society, the AVLS 35th Annual Congress, 2021, was held from Thursday, October 7, 2021, through Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Denver, Colorado. The conference was attended by physicians and their teams from private and hospital-based practices, university systems, national vein groups, industry leaders, medical device company leaders, and associated technologies from around the country.
The American Vein & Lymphatic Society is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide physicians with continuing medical education credits (CME).
AVLS Congress, 2021, offered both virtual and in-person participation following all COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition to world-class learning opportunities, the 400+ in-person participants enjoyed networking opportunities such as an expedition hike and Jeopardy! gameplay sponsored by CVR.
The 500+ virtual attendees had access to an all-day live stream of sessions occurring in the general session room in Denver, Colorado. Remote participants also benefitted from sixty-seven hours of on-demand recorded educational sessions. Video recordings of all sessions will be made available for on-demand viewing.
AVLS Breakfast Symposium
More than eighty people attended the breakfast presentation on Saturday, October 9. Headlined by CVR President and CEO Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, guests who attended this lively and interactive discussion gained critical insight that only the nation's leading physician-led vein treatment provider can offer.
Topics Dr. Lakhanpal highlighted included the advancements in venous and lymphatic made possible by the meaningful research conducted by CVR, how CVR has grown despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the devoted people of CVR make all the difference for CVR's explosive success.
Dr. Lakhanpal stressed his concerns over the proposed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) office-based service cuts and used his platform as a call-to-action to band together and fight as one against cuts to out-patient services.
Vein practices from across the country use this event to explore the advantages of partnership with the nation's largest physician-led vein treatment organization. Participants learned about the efficiencies CVR provides, including operations, sales, marketing, patient services, pre-authorization, and billing.
For more information about partnership opportunities, visit strongertogether@centerforvein.com.
What Comes Next? VISION, 2022
The power is on! Center for Vein Restoration looks forward to the next big event for the venous and lymphatic disease community. CVR will present the Premiere Clinical Convention, VISION 2022, January 27 – 30, 2022, Washington, DC.
Join the innovative and fun-loving CVR family as we welcome guests and luminaries back for the vein care industry's event of the year! Bringing healthcare visionaries together in an intimate setting, VISION 2022 features world-renowned speakers, networking opportunities with esteemed colleagues and industry partners, along with a ten continuing medical education (CME) credits opportunity.
Learn from the clinical leaders in vein care. Pre-registration is available at https://cvent.me/K04kol.
ABOUT VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY
Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired, and heavy legs. This common and underdiagnosed disorder affects between 30 to 40 million Americans. Risk factors include age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics, and DVT (blood clot) history. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.
ABOUT CENTER FOR VEIN RESTORATION
Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 100+ centers and growing, CVR has over 600 employees, conducts over 200,000 patient interactions annually, and achieves a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating. To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.
