Acquisition enables Centerbase to offer end-to-end client and matter lifecycle management, bolstering the company's mission to power the growth of law firms.
DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, the leading provider of cloud-based legal technology for mid-sized law firms, has acquired Legalfit, the premier web marketing platform and content management system (CMS) built specifically for law firms.
"When we saw Legalfit's dedicated legal CMS and intake capabilities, we knew we had to bring them into the Centerbase family of products. It's a huge step forward in our mission to power the growth of law firms. With Legalfit, we are able to provide our clients with a robust, scalable website CMS on top of the practice management and billing suite we already offer, bringing true end-to-end visibility of the client lifecycle," said John Forbes, Founder and CEO of Centerbase.
"It adds immense value to our clients to unite these products and give law firms the first client relationship management (CRM) tool that tracks the complete client lifecycle, enabling them to not only improve operational efficiency, but drive more business."
Founded in 2015 by Robert Zhou, Legalfit believes that with enough data, analytics, and automation, law firms are able to take the guesswork out of marketing decisions. Legalfit develops highly intuitive websites and marketing solutions to optimize law firms' brand and business objectives via unparalleled SEO performance and industry-leading Google scores. With the company's fortified platform, Legalfit is excited to expand its services into mid-market law firms with Centerbase.
"Combining the best-in-class websites with practice management software unlocks a unique opportunity to deepen product integration and accelerate innovation to help law firms grow faster," said Robert Zhou, Legalfit Founder & Owner.
This acquisition comes at a time of accelerated growth for Centerbase. Following a growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners in 2021 and continued momentum year-to-date, Centerbase has invested heavily in its core product while exploring feature and practice area-specific integrations.
The announcement also follows Centerbase's acquisition of Family Law Software. As family law firms tend to have the most paperwork-intensive intake process, Legalfit's software will allow family law clients to populate intake forms and provide access to the client portal directly on their firm websites.
"No one else in the market can offer a client experience like this. It's going to be exciting watching our clients run their firms in ways they'd only dreamed of before. And the growth they'll experience in return will be exponential," said Forbes.
About Centerbase
Centerbase is a cloud-based legal operations platform that empowers midsize law firms to run their practice with confidence. It's a highly scalable and configurable system that liberates legal teams from manual work by automating routine tasks and connecting them in a single collaborative work space. Boasting a comprehensive feature set of billing, accounting, and practice management tools plus the ability to offer full-history data migrations, Centerbase has become the go-to solution for midsize law firms. For more visit centerbase.com.
About Legalfit
Legalfit is the premier web marketing platform that creates high performance websites with industry-leading designs to drive practice-specific leads. The easy-to-use content & design management tools empowers law firms to take control of their brand story. The Legalfit Dashboard provides valuable data in an actionable way, so that law firms can understand where their marketing currently stands and what their next strategic move is in the digital marketing space to align with their business goals. Learn more at legalfit.com.
