TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investigative sites are fundamental to the success of clinical trials. In many rare disease trials, recruitment relies heavily on their existing patient population. As the epicenter of clinical trial execution, providing sites with complementary support enables them to execute the study at the highest level. COVID-19 has further amplified the need to work collaboratively as we continue to drive rare disease clinical research forward.
Sites are intimately connected to their patients. They have a deep understanding of the disease area and the challenges it presents to the patient and their caregivers. Tapping into their expertise and putting the site-patient relationships at the core of building a strategy can be an important first step toward success. Establishing the site as your partner early in the trial process, seeking opportunities to reduce site staff/patient burden, and providing appropriate support tools and personnel will aid enrollment. Implementing this upfront gets ahead of common enrolment issues, maintains motivation, and reduces lost time.
Additionally, reducing site visits, identifying the most critical collection points, and maximizing digital solutions can improve efficiency and reduce face-to-face interactions to ensure studies are conducted safely and effectively during the pandemic. Ensuring that sites are supported appropriately from a financial perspective instills confidence, particularly for rare disease studies that can continue for a number of years.
Join expert speakers, Dr. Liz Moore, DNP, MSN, CPNP-AC, CPN, Advanced Clinical Practitioner Manager and Kelly Millhaem, MHA, Senior Clinical Trial Manager from Medpace, and Dr. Simon Jones, MBChB, MRCPCH Consultant in Paediatric inherited metabolic disease, Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester in a live webinar on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
