FORT MYERS, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate"), an Austin-based private equity investment firm, announced today that its affiliate has made an investment in The Mulch and Soil Company ("TM&SC"), a leading provider of lawn and garden products throughout the Southeastern United States.
Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, TM&SC is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of high-quality mulches, premium planting and potting soils, decorative bark, other ground cover products, and complementary landscape products and supplies in the rapidly growing Florida market. TM&SC operates four manufacturing and distribution facilities, which serve a diverse mix of lawn and garden retailers, commercial landscapers, and mulch installers. In addition, TM&SC manufactures and markets the Jungle Growth® family of products, a longtime trusted brand of premium value-added soil.
CEO Mark West will continue to lead the business and serve on its Board of Directors. "We are excited about our partnership with CenterGate and what it means for our employees, customers, and vendors," commented West. "CenterGate's investment will provide us the capital and strategic resources to continue to grow our market presence, capability set, and geographic reach."
Tiffany Kosch, Managing Partner at CenterGate Capital, added, "We are enthusiastic to partner with Mark and the entire TM&SC team. The management team has an impressive history of success and a compelling vision for the future. We look forward to helping them execute on that vision."
About The Mulch and Soil Company
TM&SC is a manufacturer and distributor of mulches, premium soils, decorative bark, and other ground cover products to lawn and garden retailers and commercial landscapers. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing and distribution locations from which it serves customers throughout the southeastern United States.
About CenterGate Capital
CenterGate Capital is a private equity firm focused on creating value for its stakeholders and investors by proactively partnering with management. CenterGate brings a balance of financial and operational experience and strategic insight to assist management in driving long-term sustainable growth in lower middle market companies. CenterGate focuses on investing in lower middle market companies with $20 to $250 million of revenue. For more information, please visit http://www.centergatecapital.com.
