(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

 By Centerspace

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

 

Live Conference Call



Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET



Replay available until March 9, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785



USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

1-412-902-4132



International Toll-Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657



Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658







Conference Number

10145476

 

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information

Emily Miller, Investor Relations

Phone : (701) 837-7104

E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2020-301219361.html

SOURCE Centerspace

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.