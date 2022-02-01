(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 28, 2022.

Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call



Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, March 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET



Replay available until March 15, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205



USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll-Free Number

1-929-526-1599



International Toll-Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062



Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

130830



Conference Number

848822

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 14,848 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information

Emily Miller, Investor Relations

Phone : (701) 837-7104

E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

 

SOURCE Centerspace

