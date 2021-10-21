FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master Your Clinical Trial Budgets:
A Step-by-Step Guide to Smarter Expense Planning
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by OCT Clinical
Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21o28-master-your-clinical-trial-budgets
If cost creep, overruns, unforeseen costs and the pandemic are negatively impacting already-huge clinical trial budgets, this free webinar is for you.
Through case studies, attendees will gain expert guidance on optimizing budgets, finding and reducing hidden costs — including in those critical late stages — and minimizing COVID-19's financial toll.
A carefully crafted budget is key to a trial's success; one misstep — missing a hidden cost, cutting the wrong item — can trigger unintended, yet catastrophic, consequences.
Clinical trial management expert Irina Petrova, MD, director of clinical operations at OCT Clinical, will share how to navigate the intricacies of successful clinical trial budgeting and explain every line item, providing:
- A complete checklist of hidden expenses and guidance on where to find them
- A market overview: outsourcing to CROs in emerging markets
- Real-world case studies illustrating successful budgeting
- Case studies highlighting the impact of the pandemic on budgets
- How to manage the influence of industry/digital trends on study budgets (risk-based monitoring, telehealth, etc.)
- An optimization guide: to cut or not to cut?
- A checklist of key factors for reliable local CRO selection
- Statistics on expenditures exceeding, matching or coming in below the projected budget
- Must-know trial design issues: the importance of keeping sight of programmatic goals to avoid a "bloated" program
- How to stay on track without deviation
Successful clinical trials begin with good expense planning. Skillfully optimize budgets and manage clinical trial costs with this free webinar.
Webinar Workshop Details:
Master Your Clinical Trial Budgets:
A Step-by-Step Guide to Smarter Expense Planning
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by OCT Clinical
Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21o28-master-your-clinical-trial-budgets
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21o28-master-your-clinical-trial-budgets
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch