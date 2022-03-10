FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avoiding Inspection Pitfalls:
Understanding Common FDA and EMA Observations
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/561
Despite the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) sharing exactly what they're looking for during an inspection, sites fall short year after year under the same observations. They are failing to follow investigational plans, keep inadequate study records and provide sufficient informed consent — to name just a few deficiencies on the consistent list of complaints.
Even with appropriate training and funds, organizations are struggling to improve — and confusion around FDA and EMA guidelines is at the root of this battle.
This Avoiding Inspections Pitfalls: Understanding Common FDA and EMA Observations report, provides a detailed look into the most frequent observations found in FDA and EMA inspections. Experts will provide examples of where other sites went wrong, explaining the complex requirements laid out by these agencies in a straightforward, easy-to-apply manner. Readers will discover how to create processes that will work for them and determine how to best respond to a regulator's findings.
Management report takeaways:
Common FDA and EMA Observations
a. Failure to follow an investigational plan
b. Inadequate study records
c. Inadequate supervision of investigational product
d. Informed consent issues
e. Safety reporting issues
f. Insufficient IRB oversight
Data on Investigator Inspections
a. Information on severity of results
Manuals and Documentation
a. Creating a clinical trial procedures manual
b. The importance of financial disclosures
c. Examples of corrective and preventative action plans
d. Developing an FDA inspection preparation checklist
Even with a list of FDA and EMA inspection guidelines, sites still struggle with find compliance. Find the framework for inspection success and get clear on what needs to be done next in this updated and inclusive management report.
Management Report Details:
Avoiding Inspection Pitfalls:
Understanding Common FDA and EMA Observations
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/561
Price:
$397
Easy Ways to Order:
Online: - https://www.centerwatch.com/products/561
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 7035387665, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch