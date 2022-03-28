Sites: bolster the quality management system, treat study participants like valued customers, and uncover and eliminate hidden costs. MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference — 2022 East is the answer to clinical research challenges.
May 1-4, 2022 • Boston, MA • Physical + Virtual Event https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=52
MAGI's 80+ sessions over four days, featuring 250+ speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds, emphasize timely, practical information based on real-life examples, with lots of interaction. Topics of interest for site leaders include:
- The Evolving Site Landscape: A Panel Discussion
Powerful forces that are changing the world of research sites.
- The Great Clinical Research Workforce Reinvention: A Panel Discussion
Is your staff shorthanded, burned-out, inexperienced, struggling with technology, mismatched with diverse patient populations? Join the crowd.
- Too Much Technology! Slashing the Site's Technology Burden: A Panel Discussion
Enough already! How to to lighten the load.
- Ready, Set, Go! Accelerating Research Site Startup
Best practices for quick site startups.
- Robust Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Sites and CROs
Learn how to use interwoven processes and tools, such as process mapping, gap analysis, quality metrics, risk management, CAPA, and procedural documents and tools.
- Roll Out the Red Carpet: How to Treat Study Participants Like Valued Customers
Some sites go above and beyond.
- Run Your Site Like a Business
Making the hard decisions needed to survive and grow.
- Clinical Trial Offices: Challenges and Best Practices
Academic and medical center challenges, solutions and best practices.
- Training & Orienting Investigators & Study Personnel
A structured approach to building competency.
- Physician Referral Networks for Patient Recruitment
How to broaden the network to other sites and medical practices.
- Site Management Innovations & Best Practices for Institutional Sites
How best to address tough challenges in managing AMC and hospital sites.
- Site Management Innovations & Best Practices for Independent Sites
How best to address tough challenges in managing independent sites.
- Concurrent Sessions: Clinical Research at Academic Medical Centers/Community Hospitals/Small & Independent Sites: A Panel Discussion
Making clinical research work at academic medical centers/community hospitals/small and independent sites.
Don't forget the not-to-be-missed networking opportunities and continuing education contact hours. And attendees will have access to recordings during the event and for the following two weeks.
Physical+Virtual Event
MAGI's iPhone and Android mobile apps will enhance your in-person experience and replace most of the paper generated by previous MAGI conferences. Miss a session? Watch it online by May 18. The in-person event will comply with local and national safety and health protocols.
Virtual Event Only
We will live-stream the plenary and selected other sessions (click here). Recordings of these and all other sessions will be available by the day after the session through May 18. Chat with other physical and virtual attendees online or through MAGI's iPhone and Android mobile apps.
Physical + Virtual Workshop Details:
Tuition:
Physical+Virtual All-Access Pass: $1,795
Virtual All-Access Pass: $995
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=52
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About MAGI:
Model Agreements & Guidelines International (MAGI) is streamlining clinical research by standardizing best practices for clinical operations, business and regulatory compliance. "MAGI" is pronounced with "G" as in Georgia and "I" as in Ireland. The 10,000+ members represent most of the major players in the industry. Membership is free. Members obtain a free subscription to the Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices and free access to the MAGI CTA Template and over 150 other forms, checklists and other standards. Membership is individual, not organizational.
