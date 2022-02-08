FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successful Strategies for Digital Health in 2022:
Who's Doing Digital Well and How You Can Get Started
A Free CenterWatch Webinar, Sponsored by SoftServe
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web22215-successful-strategies-for-digital-health-in-2022
The healthcare industry has been shifting toward digital tools and technology for years — and the global health crisis has only emphasized the importance of these changes. COVID-19 made it clear that organizations need to engage patients in new and innovative ways to successfully make and maintain connections.
It's critical that one understands these important shifts being made toward digital practices.
This upcoming free webinar has the details one needs to build digital-forward plans. Experts Steve LoSardo and Mariya Boychuk explore what can be expected in the coming year and provide examples of life science organizations that are managing this growth well. They will define what digital health truly means and discuss particular tools that have become common across practitioners and patients, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, healthcare apps, AI-driven diagnostic tools and digital therapeutic software.
This free webinar will cover:
● Defining Digital Health in 2022
a. The impacts of COVID-19 on digital health
b. What the term "digital health" means
● Companies Leading the Digital Health Transformation
a. Examples of digital health organizations
b.Technology for clinicians, including AI-driven diagnostic tools
● The Journey to Successful Digital Health
a. Key factors to consider in building a digital health solution
b. Demonstration of digital health Proof of Concepts
Ready to meet the changing environment of the healthcare sector and to shift processes and tools toward digital technology options? Join this free webinar to find the path to digital health that would work best.
Register today to ensure your digital plans are set for success.
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
