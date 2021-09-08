LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric and decentralized finance project CroxSwap announced a partnership that begins today with two exciting staking options involving Centric Swap (CNS).
Users may stake the CROX token in CroxSwap's no-fee "Next Generation Staking Pool" and earn CNS. Centric Swap also appears in one of CroxSwap's unique "dual-farms," which incentivize liquidity providers with two different token rewards. Users can provide liquidity to the CNS and Binance Coin (BNB) pair, and then stake that liquidity (LP) to earn both CROX and CNS, along with a share of trade fees. All liquidity added through CroxSwap passes through to PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Binance Smart Chain.
"CroxSwap is bringing innovative DeFi models to the Binance Smart Chain," said Centric's COO Tommy Butcher. "We're excited to partner with them and welcome the CroxSwap community to Centric."
CroxSwap announced the upcoming partnership on Twitter last week, generating excitement in both communities.
"Centric's dual-token model and tokenomics caught our eye a year ago, and we've followed their journey," said CroxSwap's Chief Marketing Officer. "We admire the Centric team and community, and when we learned they were moving to the Binance Smart Chain, we were eager to partner with them."
The CroxSwap team is also developing a "cross-chain bridge"— a swap protocol to quickly and cheaply move assets across different blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Fantom, and Tron.
Learn more about Centric - https://www.centric.com
Learn more about CroxSwap - https://croxswap.com
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About CroxSwap
CroxSwap (CROX) is the next generation cross-chain DEX protocol to bridge assets across networks with cheaper and faster service. The upcoming bridge tool will open for multiple chains, including BSC, ETH, Polygon (Matic), Fantom, Tron and more.
CroxSwap's goal is to provide a rug-proof swap and bridging service that is faster and more secure. CROX is also a yield farm where users can provide liquidity, stake their LP, and earn rewards.
