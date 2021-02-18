HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), today reported net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.8 million, or $0.33, per basic and diluted share and $9.1 million, or $1.05, per basic and diluted share, respectively.
Highlights of Performance:
- Net income increased $335 thousand, or 14%, from third quarter, an increase of $0.05 per basic and diluted share and increased $866 thousand, or 45%, over fourth quarter 2019, an increase of $0.11 per basic and diluted share.
- Net interest margin increased 0.08% over third quarter 2020, ending at 3.64%.
- Cost of deposits decreased to 0.43%, a reduction of 0.04% and 0.97%, respectively, from previous quarter and fourth quarter 2019.
- Return on Average Assets of 1.05% for fourth quarter 2020 increased 0.11% over third quarter and 0.08% over fourth quarter 2019.
- Fourth quarter Return on Average Equity of 13.44% increased 1.55% over third quarter and increased 3.36% over fourth quarter 2019.
- Tangible book value per share increased $0.30 per share, or 3%, from the previous quarter and increased $1.15 per share, or 13% over the fourth quarter 2019.
- Loans outstanding increased $18 million from previous quarter and $261 million from the prior year-end. Excluding PPP, core loans increased $32 million, or 4%, from third quarter and $66 million, over fourth quarter 2019.
Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank stated, "Centric Bank had a strong finish to the year, with the fourth quarter reporting the highest net income for 2020. Our key performance indicators reflected impactful improvements for the year. Return on equity for 2020 increased to 13% while earnings per share grew to $1.05, an increase of 26% from 2019, due to improved net income and the impact of the share buyback program implemented in the year.
We delivered core organic growth of 10% for the year, outside of the $220 million of Paycheck Protection Program Loans that were originated to support the small businesses in the communities we serve and helping to protect over 23,000 jobs. We provided a financial lifeline when these businesses needed it the most. Our team continues to work with these businesses to onboard their full relationship to Centric Bank over time. To date, we have made positive strides by onboarding 31% of those small businesses to core customers and we will remain steadfast in our efforts.
2020 has been a year of grit and resilience for the small businesses in our communities as they demonstrated their ability to pivot and survive. I am incredibly proud of our Centric Team and the role they played being the 'difference makers' in our communities by supporting small businesses with the lifeline from the Paycheck Protection Program. Our Team pivoted with remote work and creating efficiencies with technology during these challenging times. Although 2020 provided its share of bumps in the road, we remained steadfast, disciplined and laser focused on executing our key strategic goals, delivering to our shareholders and earning our independence daily."
Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2.8 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $335 thousand, or 14%, and $0.05 per basic and diluted share over third quarter. Compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income increased $866 thousand, or 45%, and $0.11 per basic and diluted share.
Net interest income for the quarter was $9.3 million, an increase of $379 thousand, or 4%, over third quarter. The increase from previous quarter resulted from core lending of $18 million, reduced funding expenses by 5% and recognized income of $1.2 million from PPP forgiveness which contributed to an increase of 8 basis points in net interest margin, ending the quarter at 3.64%.
Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 31%, over fourth quarter 2019 and resulted from core lending of $66 million, reduced funding expense of 46%, recognized income of $2.8 million from PPP forgiveness, and reduced yield on earning assets of 1.00% due to the significant $215 million in PPP lending, contributing to a decrease of 11 basis points in net interest margin.
Noninterest income totaled $1.2 million for fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $275 thousand from third quarter. The increase over previous quarter was the result of higher gain on sale of mortgage loans of $54 thousand, increased swap fee income of $18 thousand, gains on the sale of securities of $188 thousand and realized gain on equity securities of $108 thousand.
Compared to fourth quarter 2019, noninterest income increased $50 thousand and was influenced by higher gains on the sales of mortgage loans of $113 thousand, a decline of $299 thousand in swap fee income, increased gain on the sale of securities of $188 thousand and $10 thousand in realized gain on equity securities.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $6.7 million, an increase of $878 thousand from third quarter. Factors affecting the increase were an increase of $321 thousand in salaries and benefits from commissions earned on mortgage activities and performance-based compensation, increased FDIC assessment of $113 thousand from increased deposit relationships, increased advertising and marketing of $51 thousand, and a prepayment penalty of $189 thousand to retire long-term, high rate, FHLB borrowings.
Compared to fourth quarter 2019, noninterest expenses increased $1.4 million and were affected by increased salary and benefits of $780 thousand as a result of performance-based compensation and the addition of staff in the Devon, Doylestown, and Lancaster offices. FDIC assessments increased by $219 thousand from the results of PPP and core banking activities. MSR amortization expense decreased $187 thousand, loan and collection expense rose by $187 thousand, and other operating expenses increased $183 thousand from the prepayment penalty for the retirement of the long-term, high rate, FHLB borrowings.
Results of Operations – Year to Date
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $9.1 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $1.8 million, or 24%, and $0.21 and $0.22 per basic and diluted share, respectively, over the prior year end.
Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 20%, over full year 2019 and resulted from core lending of $66 million, reduced funding expense by $3.8 million, or 33%, recognized income of $2.8 million from PPP forgiveness, and reduced yield on earning assets of 0.87% due to the significant $215 million in PPP lending, all contributing to a decrease of 15 basis points in net interest margin, ending at 3.65%. The reduction in funding costs was supported by increased, low-cost, wholesale deposits and increased noninterest bearing deposits.
Noninterest income totaled $3.6 million for the year ended 2020, a decrease of $511 thousand from full year 2019. The decrease over prior year-end was the result of decreased gains on the sale of SBA loans of $631 thousand, decreased swap fee income of $393 thousand, and reduced service charges on deposits of $81 thousand due to less overdraft activity and the waiver of overdraft fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These decreases were somewhat offset by increased gains on sale of mortgage loans of $354 thousand, increased gains on the sale of securities of $191 thousand and the gain on equity securities of $108 thousand.
Noninterest expense totaled $22.8 million, an increase of 9%, or $1.9 million over full year 2019. The increase over prior year-end was the result of increased salaries and benefits by 14%, or $1.7 million, from new staffing in the Suburban Philadelphia and Lancaster locations, commission expense for originations on sold mortgages, and increased performance-based expense. Advertising and marketing decreased $237 thousand, or 34%, as a result of COVID related restrictions. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $191 thousand with the additional leases for the loan production office and the new financial center in Devon, and the expanded space in Doylestown. Director expenses increased $142 thousand or 40% due to higher compensation and an increase in meeting frequency. MSR amortization expense decreased $358 thousand, loan and collection expense rose by $229 thousand, regulatory assessments increased $293 thousand largely related to the increase in PPP relationships, and other operating expenses increased $174 thousand from the prepayment penalty for the retirement of the long-term, high rate, FHLB borrowings.
Asset Quality
Provision expense increased $971 thousand from full year 2019 due to the increase of qualitative factors for the economic impact of COVID-19, an increase in classified trends during the year, higher unemployment rates, and core growth of the loan portfolio. The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease loss is 1.09% of the total loan portfolio and 1.33% excluding PPP loans.
Centric continually monitors relationships with loan customers to assess the financial performance of its borrowers. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act and joint regulatory agency statements made provisions to assist borrowers with short-term modifications which are not treated as troubled debt restructurings. Centric has worked with its borrowers through this unprecedented environment and has provided deferrals on a needs-based approach. As of December 31, 2020, CARES Act qualifying loan deferral balances totaled $22.2 million, or 2.3% of total loans, a reduction of $8.3 million from September 30, 2020. The bank has relatively low exposure to high risk industries such as energy and hospitality and has a proven track record with real estate lending and a low loss history in the segment. A large portion of our loan portfolio is well secured and has been underwritten with prudent standards. As the pandemic continues there remains the potential for increased levels of impaired loans throughout all segments of the portfolio.
The allowance for loan and lease losses was $10.5 million and $8.3 million at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses at December 31, 2020 adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.
At December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets totaled $12.4 million, an increase of $400 thousand from the third quarter, and consisted of a $2.2 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $1.5 million reduction in loans 90+ days past due. Total nonperforming assets were 1.11% of total assets at year-end, a decline of 0.01% from previous quarter and 0.34% from year-end 2019. Nonperforming assets were consistent with prior year-end in total, with changes in the asset quality mix. Nonaccrual loans increased $5.6 million, restructured loans still accruing declined $2.7 million, with a decline of $2.7 million in loans 90+ days past due.
At Period End
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality (in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 10,811
$ 8,568
$ 4,312
$ 4,995
$ 5,171
Restructured loans still accruing
134
460
2,749
2,751
2,785
Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing
1,423
2,969
3,477
3,576
4,078
OREO
-
-
-
-
21
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 12,369
$ 11,997
$ 10,538
$ 11,323
$ 12,055
Total Assets
1,118,012
1,074,756
1,040,400
842,973
832,204
Nonperforming assets/total assets
1.11%
1.12%
1.01%
1.34%
1.45%
SBA loans that were considered nonperforming at year end totaled $3.3 million, a reduction of $1 million from prior year-end. Nonperforming conventional loans increased by $1.5 million over the prior year-end.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2020, Centric's total assets were $1.1 billion compared to $832 million at the prior year end, an increase of $286 million, or 34%. The growth, year over year, was due to the significant volume of SBA guaranteed PPP loans totaling $195 million in addition to the increase of $66 million in core lending. Centric has again committed to participating in the next round of PPP lending support to its customers and communities.
Total loans ended the year at $964 million, an increase of $18 million from prior quarter. Excluding the $14 million in net PPP loan reductions from forgiveness, conventional loans grew by $32 million. Commercial loans in the conventional loan portfolio increased $5 million and CRE loans increased $27 million. Compared to prior year-end, loans increased $261 million, or 37%, with $195 million in PPP loans outstanding.
Investments in securities increased $11 million over prior quarter with increases in tax free municipals of $12 million, and taxable municipals of $4 million, offset by sales of CMOs and MBS of $7 million. The changes were brought about by execution of a strategy to increase tax-free holdings. Also sold were two held-to-maturity nonperforming bonds of $263 thousand. Year over year the investment portfolio has increased $6 million.
Total deposits ended the year at $926 million, an increase of $39 million from prior quarter. Interest-bearing deposits declined $60 million from September 30, 2020 due to the intentional shift in wholesale deposits to time deposits. Certificates of deposit increased over the third quarter by $106 million due to growth in consumer CDs of $20 million, and by $86 million in wholesale funding.
Year over year deposits increased $244 million, or 36%. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $87 million, or 79% year over year due to participation in the PPP program and increases in core deposit relationships. Interest bearing deposits and certificates of deposits increased $97 million and $50 million respectively, due to opportunities in low cost wholesale deposits and core customer growth from December 31, 2019. Wholesale funding was leveraged to support PPP lending versus the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF") due to the significant savings in funding costs throughout the year.
Short-term borrowings totaled $20 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $5 million from prior quarter. There were no short-term borrowings at the end of 2019. Long-term borrowings totaled $83 million at year end, an increase of $5 million from prior quarter as we continued to leverage low cost, long-term funding. Long-term borrowings increased $13 million over prior year end. Centric participated in the PPPLF in December, borrowing $4.7 million and leveraging low cost, long-term funding sources.
Shareholders' equity increased $3 million over third quarter and ended the period at $85 million. Year over year equity increased $7 million, or 9%. At December 31, 2020 Centric held 354,500 shares of treasury stock repurchased at a cost of $2.5 million under the company's previously announced stock repurchase plan. Tangible book value increased $0.30 per share over third quarter and ended the year at $9.94. Tangible book value increased $1.15 per share, or 13%, from December 31, 2019, as a result of increased earnings and stock repurchases over the period. Centric Bank remains above bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
At Period End
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 82,055
$ 67,143
$ 66,869
Other investments
42,999
32,210
36,621
Loans
964,214
946,466
703,143
Less: allowance for loan losses
(10,487)
(10,771)
(8,293)
Net loans
953,777
935,695
694,850
Premises and equipment
17,109
17,515
17,887
Accrued interest receivable
6,016
5,836
2,304
Mortgage servicing rights
1,124
1,180
1,337
Goodwill
492
492
492
Other assets
14,445
14,685
11,844
Total Assets
$ 1,118,012
$ 1,074,756
$ 832,204
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
196,367
206,594
109,799
Interest-bearing demand deposits
269,182
328,977
172,538
Money market and savings
165,398
162,304
154,188
Certificates of deposit
295,528
189,660
245,535
Interest-bearing deposits
730,108
680,941
572,261
Total deposits
926,475
887,535
682,060
Short-term borrowings
20,000
25,000
-
Long-term debt
83,422
78,866
70,435
Accrued interest payable
259
234
399
Other liabilities
3,354
1,331
1,821
Total Liabilities
1,033,509
992,966
754,715
Total Shareholders' Equity
84,503
81,790
77,489
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,118,012
$ 1,074,756
$ 832,204
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
Interest and dividends on securities
$ 337
$ 292
$ 217
$ 251
$ 290
$ 1,097
$ 1,095
Interest and fees on loans
10,501
10,238
9,894
9,348
9,508
39,981
37,222
Other
20
36
47
135
172
238
1,092
Total interest income
10,858
10,566
10,158
9,734
9,970
41,316
39,409
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
952
1,022
1,279
2,028
2,295
5,281
9,493
Interest on borrowings
561
578
581
535
528
2,255
1,797
Total interest expense
1,513
1,600
1,860
2,563
2,823
7,536
11,290
Net interest income
9,345
8,966
8,298
7,171
7,147
33,780
28,119
Provision for loan losses
325
975
975
825
544
3,100
2,129
Net interest income after provision expense
9,020
7,991
7,323
6,346
6,603
30,680
25,990
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
26
12
67
75
105
736
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
305
251
130
152
192
838
484
Other non-interest income
877
630
581
553
865
2,641
2,875
Noninterest income
1,182
907
723
772
1,132
3,584
4,095
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
3,822
3,501
3,164
3,106
3,042
13,593
11,935
Occupancy and equipment
609
541
518
555
516
2,223
2,032
Professional fees
248
199
151
149
184
747
741
Data processing
280
291
267
286
275
1,124
1,131
Advertising and marketing
180
129
70
75
128
454
691
Other non-interest expense
1,529
1,129
1,026
1,011
1,156
4,695
4,382
Noninterest expense
6,668
5,790
5,196
5,182
5,301
22,836
20,912
Income before taxes
3,534
3,108
2,850
1,936
2,434
11,428
9,173
Income tax expense
738
647
591
395
504
2,371
1,888
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 2,796
$ 2,461
$ 2,259
$ 1,541
$ 1,930
$ 9,057
$ 7,285
Centric Financial Corporation
Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Earnings and Per Share Data
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$ 2,796
$ 2,461
$ 2,259
$ 1,541
$ 1,930
$ 9,057
$ 7,285
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.33
$ 0.28
$ 0.26
$ 0.18
$ 0.22
$ 1.05
$ 0.84
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.33
$ 0.28
$ 0.26
$ 0.18
$ 0.22
$ 1.05
$ 0.83
Book value (at period end)
$ 10.00
$ 9.69
$ 9.33
$ 9.05
$ 8.85
Tangible book value (at period end)
$ 9.94
$ 9.64
$ 9.27
$ 8.99
$ 8.79
Close price (at period end)
$ 8.58
$ 7.50
$ 6.85
$ 6.96
$ 9.75
Common shares outstanding
8,790,907
8,436,407
8,758,565
8,764,174
8,758,646
Weighted average shares - basic
8,411,759
8,670,112
8,742,308
8,745,680
8,736,927
8,647,020
8,723,449
Weighted average shares - diluted
8,434,558
8,683,524
8,752,821
8,767,433
8,767,576
8,665,253
8,755,337
Performance Ratios (period to date)
Return on average assets
1.05%
0.94%
0.94%
0.77%
0.97%
0.94%
0.95%
Return on average equity
13.44%
11.89%
11.22%
7.82%
10.08%
11.13%
9.87%
Efficiency ratio
62.94%
58.82%
57.65%
65.39%
63.27%
61.09%
64.90%
Yield on Loans
4.38%
4.39%
4.62%
5.38%
5.52%
4.64%
5.64%
Yield on Average Earning Assets
4.23%
4.20%
4.41%
5.19%
5.23%
4.46%
5.33%
Cost of Deposits
0.43%
0.47%
0.66%
1.26%
1.40%
0.67%
1.48%
Cost of Funds
0.61%
0.66%
0.85%
1.43%
1.56%
0.85%
1.63%
Net interest margin
3.64%
3.56%
3.60%
3.82%
3.75%
3.65%
3.80%
Capital Ratios (at period end)
Shareholders' equity / asset ratio
7.56%
7.61%
7.85%
9.41%
9.31%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
7.52%
7.57%
7.81%
9.36%
9.26%
Tier I leverage ratio (bank)
9..31%
9.17%
9.87%
11.54%
11.41%
Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank)
11.48%
11.53%
11.89%
12.62%
12.47%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank)
11.48%
11.53%
11.89%
12.62%
12.47%
Total risk-based capital (bank)
12.72%
12.78%
13.14%
13.88%
13.63%
Asset Quality Ratios
Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date)
0.26%
0.00%
0.14%
0.00%
0.10%
0.11%
0.11%
Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end)
1.11%
1.12%
1.01%
1.34%
1.45%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans
1.09%
1.14%
1.06%
1.32%
1.18%
Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans
97.00%
125.71%
227.18%
182.53%
160.37%
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Fed Funds & Bank Balances
$ 31,862
$ 20
0.24
$ 33,120
$ 172
2.06
Restricted Invest - Bank Stocks
3,846
57
5.93
2,321
36
6.23
Total Securities
32,936
280
3.40
37,737
254
2.69
Total Loans
953,608
10,501
4.38
683,581
9,508
5.52
Total Earning Assets
1,022,252
10,858
4.23
756,758
9,971
5.23
Allowance for Loan Losses
(10,955)
(8,192)
Non-earning Assets
51,876
45,603
TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS
$ 1,063,173
$ 794,170
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Checking, Money Market, Savings
466,405
381
0.32
277,431
735
1.05
Time Deposits
203,947
571
1.11
260,139
1,561
2.38
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
670,351
952
0.56
537,570
2,296
1.69
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
204,422
111,398
Total Deposits
874,773
952
0.43
648,968
2,296
1.40
Total Borrowings
103,257
561
2.15
66,587
528
3.13
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
773,608
1,513
0.78
604,157
2,824
1.85
COST OF FUNDS
0.61
1.56
Other Liabilities
1,937
2,062
TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES
979,968
717,616
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
83,206
76,554
TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$ 1,063,173
$ 794,170
INTEREST RATE SPREAD
3.45
3.38
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 9,345
$ 7,147
INTEREST RATE MARGIN
3.64
3.75
Centric Financial Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Fed Funds & Bank Balances
$ 29,733
$ 238
0.80
$ 46,407
$ 1,092
2.35
Restricted Invest - Bank Stocks
3,554
197
5.54
1,928
137
7.09
Total Securities
32,287
900
2.79
31,549
959
3.04
Total Loans
860,744
39,981
4.64
659,474
37,222
5.64
Total Earning Assets
926,319
41,316
4.46
739,358
39,410
5.33
Allowance for Loan Losses
(9,824)
(7,643)
Non-earning Assets
52,108
36,853
TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS
$968,603
$768,569
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Checking, Money Market, Savings
388,951
1,805
0.46
268,229
3,010
1.12
Time Deposits
214,670
3,475
1.62
271,237
6,484
2.39
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
603,621
5,281
0.87
539,466
9,493
1.76
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
185,514
100,392
Total Deposits
789,135
5,281
0.67
639,858
9,493
1.48
Total Borrowings
95,931
2,256
2.33
52,617
1,797
3.39
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
699,552
7,536
1.07
592,083
11,290
1.90
COST OF FUNDS
0.85
1.63
Other Liabilities
2,193
2,310
TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES
887,259
694,784
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
81,344
73,784
TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$968,603
$768,569
INTEREST RATE SPREAD
3.39
3.43
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 33,780
$ 28,119
INTEREST RATE MARGIN
3.65
3.80
About the Company
Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, and twice ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.
Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic limitations on business and how it will impact the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.
Contact: Patricia A. Husic
President & CEO
717.909.8309
