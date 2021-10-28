LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Foundation announced that CoinPayments now offers merchants the ability to accept payments in Centric Swap (CNS). Founded in 2013, CoinPayments calls itself, "the first, largest, and most trusted crypto payment processor."
CoinPayments offers an extensive number of e-commerce integrations, including Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, OpenCart, Zen Cart, and more. They also offer merchants a suite of online payment tools, and a point of sale (POS) interface for merchants who wish to accept payments in person via mobile phone or tablet.
Merchants can create a free CoinPayments account with low transaction fees and no monthly or annual fees. Personal users can create a free CoinPayments wallet that supports CNS.
Sean Mackay, Head of Product said, "CoinPayments is excited to bring our crypto payments platform to the Centric community, while at the same time providing the ability to transact in CNS to our current clients."
Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric said, "We're pleased to offer business owners expanded e-commerce and point of sale integration of Centric Swap (CNS) through CoinPayments. We've heard from business owners running on platforms like Shopify and Magento who have been wanting to accept Centric payments. With CoinPayments, we've opened that door."
Centric confirmed they will continue to develop CENPAY, their own merchant payment solution. "Meanwhile, services like CoinPayments provide a bridge that helps merchants accept Centric today," said Butcher.
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About CoinPayments
CoinPayments is a payment processor that allows merchants to accept Bitcoin and hundreds of altcoins in their store through easy to use plugins, APIs and POS interfaces. With over 2.2 million users across 182 countries around the world, CoinPayments.net is the most comprehensive multi-cryptocurrency platform available online.
In 2013, CoinPayments became the first payment processor to support altcoins. At that time, no one else in the industry was offering support for cryptocurrencies outside of Bitcoin, so CoinPayments seized the opportunity to create a multi-currency wallet and payment processing solution. Since then, CoinPayments has expanded to support hundreds of different digital currencies.
Media Contact
Tommy Butcher, Centric Foundation, 1 800 369 3701, pr@centric.com
SOURCE Centric Foundation