IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Fostering, a Leading Salesforce Solutions Partner since 2013, to allow credit card processing directly within Salesforce.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Salesforce that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Salesforce.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Salesforce. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
Fostering is excited how this partnership can help Business process payment and Non profits process donations without leaving Salesforce.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Fostering and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Salesforce.
