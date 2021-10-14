IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with ECHO Technology Solutions, a leading managed Salesforce service provider to small businesses and nonprofit organizations, to allow credit card processing directly within Salesforce.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Salesforce that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Salesforce.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Salesforce. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"We are excited to provide our clients with an opportunity to make payment processing more efficient and easily accessible through EBizCharge, Century's proprietary payment gateway built within Salesforce. Our goal is to lower processing fees and increase data security," said Harun Rešidbegović, Director of Software Solutions, ECHO Technology Solutions.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between ECHO Technology Solutions and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Salesforce.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://centurybizsolutions.net.
About ECHO Technology Solutions
ECHO Technology Solutions has been a proud Salesforce.com and Salesforce.org partner for over 16 years. We specialize in custom implementations, data migrations, development support, marketing automation, integrations with third-party apps, and business analytics. ECHO has worked on over 200 Salesforce projects (and more than 500 software projects involving different technologies) serving firms ranging in size from 5-5000 employees, both in the US and Europe. Headquartered in San Francisco, ECHO's global team also works in Europe. For more information, visit https://echots.com.
