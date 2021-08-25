IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Focused Impressions, the only B2B/B2C eCommerce solution exclusively built for SAP Business One to allow credit card processing directly within FocusPoint.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for FocusPoint that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within FocusPoint.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within FocusPoint. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
FocusPoint is honored to partner with Century Business Solutions to provide a robust payment solution to our customers. We have many customers already using EBizCharge as their payment gateway. EBizCharge offers a valuable integration offering with FocusPoint, the only e-commerce solution designed exclusively for SAP Business One. James Page- Director, Alliances.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Focused Impressions and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within FocusPoint.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Focused Impressions
Founded in 2014 by eCommerce entrepreneurs, Focus Impressions meets evolving B2B and B2C eCommerce needs. 100%-focused on serving the SAP community, our team of SAP-certified solution veterans are domain experts in eCommerce behaviors.
We bring this combined knowledge to bear in FocusPoint — built exclusively for SAP Business One®.
FocusPoint enables your global sales force and customers, diversifies channels to gain market shares, drives sales, increases profitability, and enhances the mobility of your business. FocusPoint is available out of the box as an all-in-one configurable solution, allowing your business to choose important functionalities, develop further with professional services, and finalize the look and feel of your eCommerce solution with endless flexibility. For more information, http://www.focuspointsap.com.
