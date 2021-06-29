IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Pinnacle, a UK and Ireland Acumatica Gold Partner, to allow credit card processing directly within Acumatica.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Acumatica that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Acumatica.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Acumatica. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"This is an exciting partnership announcement, as Pinnacle can now offer our Acumatica customers a payment platform that seamlessly integrates on the cloud," said Richard Sadler, Business Development Director at Pinnacle.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds
The partnership between Pinnacle and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Acumatica.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Pinnacle
Pinnacle is an experienced business software solutions provider deploying technology solutions to over a thousand SMEs throughout the UK and Ireland. As a leading Acumatica Gold Partner, Pinnacle assists ambitious companies nationwide to adopt Acumatica pure cloud software for enterprise resource planning to transform their business for success in the new digital economy. For more information, contact Pinnacle's Cloud ERP Team at Acumatica@pinnacle-online.com.
