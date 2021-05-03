LITTLE FALLS, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Ira Palti, President & CEO, commented: "2021 has been off to a good start both for the telecom industry in general and for us at Ceragon specifically. The amount of data flowing around the globe has increased at an exponential rate. As Tier-1 and Tier-2 operators step up their efforts to provide enhanced 4G coverage as well as new 5G services, many of them turn to Ceragon."

"In Q1 2021, the accelerated 5G evolution along with the growing OpenRan movement has kept Ceragon's growing suite of innovative solutions in the spotlight. We achieved three new 5G design wins, saw very strong bookings across different regions, and were selected to participate in an OpenRan trial in TIM Brazil. Even though the industry is currently facing component shortages, which might affect our short-term deliveries, the global telecom industry is fast moving into a new era and Ceragon is well prepared to excel in it."

"As the Company's president & CEO for the last sixteen years, I've led the company from a simpler 2G world into today's more complex OpenRan, 5G world. It's with peace of mind and a feeling of accomplishment that I pass the keys of the CEO office to our successful former deputy CEO & CFO Doron Arazi. I'll continue serving Ceragon as vice-chairman of the board starting July."

Primary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Revenues were $68.3 million, up 22.2% from $55.9 million in Q1 2020 and down 7.7% from $74.0 million in Q4 2020. Our revenues varied from region to region and were in line with the effect that COVID has had on local business operations and network build-out plans.

Gross profit was $20.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 29.5%, compared with a gross margin of 25.1% in Q1 2020 and 29.1% in Q4 2020. The relatively low gross margin reflects continued high supply chain costs due to the COVID-19 environment.

Operating income (loss) was $0.4 million compared with operating loss of $(6.0) million for Q1 2020 and $(1.5) million for Q4 2020.

Net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share compared with $(6.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share for Q1 2020 and $(6.3) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share for Q4 2020.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 29.6%, operating profit was $0.7 million, and net loss was $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents was $33.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $27.1 million at December 31, 2020.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakouts by Geography:



Q1 2021

India

26%

Europe

19%

North America

17%

Latin America

15%

APAC

14%

Africa

9%

Outlook

We continue to target revenue growth in 2021. Although we still expect a slow start for the first half of the year, we continue to expect yearly revenue to be between $275-$295 million. Now all that said, the growing component shortage may have a negative impact on the timeliness of our Q2 and rest-of-the-year deliveries and may lead to a probable push of revenues between quarters until the shortage is resolved.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Safe Harbor

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business and operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic effects and the restrictions on operations created thereby, and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risk of components shortage due to the global shortage in semiconductors and chipsets, which could cause delays in deliveries of our products and delays in the deployment of wireless communication networks by our customers, slowdowns and other adverse effects on our industry; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or be performed differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

- Tables Follow -

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,



2021



2020





















Revenues

$     68,270



$     55,871

Cost of revenues

48,124



41,861











Gross profit

20,146



14,010









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net

7,410



7,290

Selling and marketing

8,290



8,273

General and administrative

4,093



4,456

















Total operating expenses

 

$     19,793



$     20,019









Operating income (loss)

353



(6,009)









Financial expenses and others, net

1,051



308









Loss before taxes

(698)



(6,317)









Taxes on income

475



380

Equity loss in affiliates

-



183











Net loss

$     (1,173)



$     (6,880)











Basic net loss per share

 

$       (0.01)



$       (0.09)

Diluted net loss per share

 

$        (0.01)



 

$        (0.09)











Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net loss per share

82,583,760



80,764,932











Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net loss per share

 

82,583,760



 

 

80,764,932

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







March 31,

2021



December 31,

 2020

ASSETS



Unaudited



Audited











CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$           33,011



$           27,101

Trade receivables, net



106,712



107,388

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



13,202



14,755

Inventories



48,542



50,627











Total current assets



201,467



199,871











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









    Deferred tax assets



8,269



8,279

   Severance pay and pension fund



5,899



6,059

   Property and equipment, net



31,063



31,748

   Operating lease right-of-use assets



23,701



6,780

   Intangible assets, net



6,018



6,117

    Other non-current assets



14,681



13,565











Total non-current assets



89,631



72,548











Total assets



$         291,098



$         272,419











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables



$        61,813



$        63,722

Deferred revenues



3,489



3,492

Short-term loans



11,979



5,979

Operating lease liabilities



4,752



3,183

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



20,480



24,048











Total current liabilities



102,513



100,424











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Accrued severance pay and pension



11,238



11,601

Deferred revenues



9,035



7,495

Operating lease liabilities



19,006



3,840

Other long-term payables



2,909



2,933











Total long-term liabilities



42,188



25,869











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Share capital:









    Ordinary shares



223



218

Additional paid-in capital



424,993



420,958

Treasury shares at cost



(20,091)



(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss



(10,664)



(8,068)

Accumulated deficits



(248,064)



(246,891)











Total shareholders' equity



146,397



146,126











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$       291,098



$        272,419

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31,





2021



2020



Cash flow from operating activities:









Net loss

$     (1,173)



$    (6,880)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,886



2,704



Gain from sale of property and equipment, net

(128)



-



Stock-based compensation expense

351



426



Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net

(203)



(443)



Decrease in trade receivables, net

413



12,586



Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (including

other long term assets)

(1,092)



(2,074)



Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

1,269



 

1,356



Decrease in inventory, net of write off

1,718



1,997



Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net

10



(24)



Decrease in trade payables

(2,131)



(4,440)



Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including

other long term liabilities)

(3,656)



(1,883)



Decrease in operating lease liability

(1,455)



(1,807)



Increase in deferred revenues

1,537



1,609



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$     (1,654)



$        3,127



 

 

Cash flow from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment, net

(2,203)



(959)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net

200



-



Purchase of intangible assets, net

-



(243)



Net cash used in investing activities

$       (2,003)



$      (1,202)













Cash flow from financing activities:









Proceeds from exercise of options

3,689



246



Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net

6,000



18,255



Net cash provided by  financing activities

$        9,689



$      18,501













Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

$          (122)



$          (245)



Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$         5,910



$       20,181



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

27,101



23,939



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$       33,011



$       44,120



 

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended







March 31,







2021



2020



















GAAP cost of revenues



$

48,124



$

41,861



Stock based compensation expenses





(36)





(27)



Changes in indirect tax positions





(1)





(1)



Non-GAAP cost of revenues



$

48,087



$

41,833



















GAAP gross profit



$

20,146



$

14,010



Stock based compensation expenses





36





27



Changes in indirect tax positions





1





1



Non-GAAP gross profit



$

20,183



$

14,038



















GAAP Research and development expenses



$

7,410



$

7,290



Stock based compensation expenses





(52)





(89)





Non-GAAP Research and development expenses



$

7,358



$

7,201



















 

GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses



$

8,290



$

8,273



Stock based compensation expenses





(104)





(100)



Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses



$

8,186



$

8,173



















GAAP General and Administrative expenses



$

4,093



$

4,456



Stock based compensation expenses





(159)





(210)



Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses



$

3,934



$

4,246



 

GAAP operating income (loss)



$

353



$

(6,009)



Stock based compensation expenses





351





426



Changes in indirect tax positions





1





1



Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$

705



$

(5,582)



 

GAAP financial expenses and others, net



$

1,051



$

308



Leases – financial income





186





450



Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net



$

1,237



$

758



















GAAP Tax expenses



$

475



$

380



Non cash tax adjustments





(128)





(15)



Non-GAAP Tax expenses



$

347



$

365



















GAAP equity loss in affiliates



$

-



$

183



Other non-cash adjustments





-





(183)



Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates



$

-



$

-



 

 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)







  Three months ended











 March 31,













2021





2020



























GAAP net loss



$

(1,173)



$

(6,880)







   Stock based compensation   

   Expenses





351





426







   Changes in indirect tax positions





1





1







   Leases – financial income





(186)





(450)







   Non-cash tax adjustments





128





15







   Other non-cash adjustment





-





183







 

Non-GAAP net loss 



$

(879)



$

(6,705)



























 

GAAP basic net loss per share



$

(0.01)



$

(0.09)



























 

GAAP diluted net loss per share



$

(0.01)



$

(0.09)







 

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share



$

(0.01)



$

(0.08)



























 

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing GAAP basic net loss per share





82,583,760





80,764,932



























 

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing GAAP diluted net loss per share





82,583,760





80,764,932



























 

Weighted average number of shares used in

computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share





82,583,760





80,764,932





 

