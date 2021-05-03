LITTLE FALLS, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Ira Palti, President & CEO, commented: "2021 has been off to a good start both for the telecom industry in general and for us at Ceragon specifically. The amount of data flowing around the globe has increased at an exponential rate. As Tier-1 and Tier-2 operators step up their efforts to provide enhanced 4G coverage as well as new 5G services, many of them turn to Ceragon."
"In Q1 2021, the accelerated 5G evolution along with the growing OpenRan movement has kept Ceragon's growing suite of innovative solutions in the spotlight. We achieved three new 5G design wins, saw very strong bookings across different regions, and were selected to participate in an OpenRan trial in TIM Brazil. Even though the industry is currently facing component shortages, which might affect our short-term deliveries, the global telecom industry is fast moving into a new era and Ceragon is well prepared to excel in it."
"As the Company's president & CEO for the last sixteen years, I've led the company from a simpler 2G world into today's more complex OpenRan, 5G world. It's with peace of mind and a feeling of accomplishment that I pass the keys of the CEO office to our successful former deputy CEO & CFO Doron Arazi. I'll continue serving Ceragon as vice-chairman of the board starting July."
Primary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results:
Revenues were $68.3 million, up 22.2% from $55.9 million in Q1 2020 and down 7.7% from $74.0 million in Q4 2020. Our revenues varied from region to region and were in line with the effect that COVID has had on local business operations and network build-out plans.
Gross profit was $20.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 29.5%, compared with a gross margin of 25.1% in Q1 2020 and 29.1% in Q4 2020. The relatively low gross margin reflects continued high supply chain costs due to the COVID-19 environment.
Operating income (loss) was $0.4 million compared with operating loss of $(6.0) million for Q1 2020 and $(1.5) million for Q4 2020.
Net loss was $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share compared with $(6.9) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share for Q1 2020 and $(6.3) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share for Q4 2020.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 29.6%, operating profit was $0.7 million, and net loss was $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.
Cash and cash equivalents was $33.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $27.1 million at December 31, 2020.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.
Revenue Breakouts by Geography:
Q1 2021
India
26%
Europe
19%
North America
17%
Latin America
15%
APAC
14%
Africa
9%
Outlook
We continue to target revenue growth in 2021. Although we still expect a slow start for the first half of the year, we continue to expect yearly revenue to be between $275-$295 million. Now all that said, the growing component shortage may have a negative impact on the timeliness of our Q2 and rest-of-the-year deliveries and may lead to a probable push of revenues between quarters until the shortage is resolved.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.
Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries.
Safe Harbor
Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.
Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business and operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic effects and the restrictions on operations created thereby, and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risk of components shortage due to the global shortage in semiconductors and chipsets, which could cause delays in deliveries of our products and delays in the deployment of wireless communication networks by our customers, slowdowns and other adverse effects on our industry; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or be performed differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law.
Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2021
2020
Revenues
$ 68,270
$ 55,871
Cost of revenues
48,124
41,861
Gross profit
20,146
14,010
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
7,410
7,290
Selling and marketing
8,290
8,273
General and administrative
4,093
4,456
Total operating expenses
$ 19,793
$ 20,019
Operating income (loss)
353
(6,009)
Financial expenses and others, net
1,051
308
Loss before taxes
(698)
(6,317)
Taxes on income
475
380
Equity loss in affiliates
-
183
Net loss
$ (1,173)
$ (6,880)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.01)
$ (0.09)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.01)
$ (0.09)
82,583,760
80,764,932
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
82,583,760
80,764,932
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 33,011
$ 27,101
Trade receivables, net
106,712
107,388
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
13,202
14,755
Inventories
48,542
50,627
Total current assets
201,467
199,871
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Deferred tax assets
8,269
8,279
Severance pay and pension fund
5,899
6,059
Property and equipment, net
31,063
31,748
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,701
6,780
Intangible assets, net
6,018
6,117
Other non-current assets
14,681
13,565
Total non-current assets
89,631
72,548
Total assets
$ 291,098
$ 272,419
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 61,813
$ 63,722
Deferred revenues
3,489
3,492
Short-term loans
11,979
5,979
Operating lease liabilities
4,752
3,183
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
20,480
24,048
Total current liabilities
102,513
100,424
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay and pension
11,238
11,601
Deferred revenues
9,035
7,495
Operating lease liabilities
19,006
3,840
Other long-term payables
2,909
2,933
Total long-term liabilities
42,188
25,869
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital:
Ordinary shares
223
218
Additional paid-in capital
424,993
420,958
Treasury shares at cost
(20,091)
(20,091)
Other comprehensive loss
(10,664)
(8,068)
Accumulated deficits
(248,064)
(246,891)
Total shareholders' equity
146,397
146,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 291,098
$ 272,419
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (1,173)
$ (6,880)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)
Depreciation and amortization
2,886
2,704
Gain from sale of property and equipment, net
(128)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
351
426
Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net
(203)
(443)
Decrease in trade receivables, net
413
12,586
Increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (including
(1,092)
(2,074)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
1,269
1,356
Decrease in inventory, net of write off
1,718
1,997
Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net
10
(24)
Decrease in trade payables
(2,131)
(4,440)
Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including
(3,656)
(1,883)
Decrease in operating lease liability
(1,455)
(1,807)
Increase in deferred revenues
1,537
1,609
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ (1,654)
$ 3,127
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment, net
(2,203)
(959)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net
200
-
Purchase of intangible assets, net
-
(243)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (2,003)
$ (1,202)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
3,689
246
Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net
6,000
18,255
Net cash provided by financing activities
$ 9,689
$ 18,501
Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
$ (122)
$ (245)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,910
$ 20,181
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
27,101
23,939
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 33,011
$ 44,120
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP cost of revenues
$
48,124
$
41,861
Stock based compensation expenses
(36)
(27)
Changes in indirect tax positions
(1)
(1)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
48,087
$
41,833
GAAP gross profit
$
20,146
$
14,010
Stock based compensation expenses
36
27
Changes in indirect tax positions
1
1
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
20,183
$
14,038
GAAP Research and development expenses
$
7,410
$
7,290
Stock based compensation expenses
(52)
(89)
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
$
7,358
$
7,201
GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,290
$
8,273
Stock based compensation expenses
(104)
(100)
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,186
$
8,173
GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
4,093
$
4,456
Stock based compensation expenses
(159)
(210)
Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
3,934
$
4,246
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
353
$
(6,009)
Stock based compensation expenses
351
426
Changes in indirect tax positions
1
1
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
705
$
(5,582)
GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
1,051
$
308
Leases – financial income
186
450
Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
1,237
$
758
GAAP Tax expenses
$
475
$
380
Non cash tax adjustments
(128)
(15)
Non-GAAP Tax expenses
$
347
$
365
GAAP equity loss in affiliates
$
-
$
183
Other non-cash adjustments
-
(183)
Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates
$
-
$
-
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2021
2020
GAAP net loss
$
(1,173)
$
(6,880)
Stock based compensation
Expenses
351
426
Changes in indirect tax positions
1
1
Leases – financial income
(186)
(450)
Non-cash tax adjustments
128
15
Other non-cash adjustment
-
183
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(879)
$
(6,705)
GAAP basic net loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.09)
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.09)
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.08)
Weighted average number of shares used in
82,583,760
80,764,932
Weighted average number of shares used in
82,583,760
80,764,932
Weighted average number of shares used in
82,583,760
80,764,932
