SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cervest, creator of the world's first AI-powered Climate Intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and executive Karan Chopra as Chief Operating Officer and the establishment of its first U.S. office in San Francisco, California.
Chopra has a successful track record of leading high-growth, high-impact organizations – most recently as co-founder and COO of Opportunity@Work, backed by prominent social investors (including Reid Hoffman, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Google, Workday, Gates). Chopra brings expertise in strategic and product development, platform and technology enablement, and go-to-market execution to bear for Cervest. An advisor to organizations like X (Alphabet's moonshot factory), Chopra has worked with numerous executives and investors to leverage technology to solve some of the world's biggest societal and environmental issues. Chopra previously served as an advisor to Cervest and co-founded, scaled and sold GADCO, a leading agribusiness, alongside Cervest CEO Iggy Bassi.
In his new role, Chopra will work with CEO Iggy Bassi to scale the company for global expansion while bringing Cervest's Climate Intelligence (CI) platform and products to market, the first of which is EarthScanTM. He will also lead the company's U.S. operations and work with Cervest's new Board Chairperson and deputy CTO at Microsoft Lila Tretikov (also located on the West Coast), as well as key U.S. investors Lowercarbon Capital and TIME Ventures, the venture fund of Marc Benioff who participated in Cervest's $30M Series A round.
"We are at an incredible inflection point where climate is finally coming to the forefront of business and government decision making," said Karan Chopra, COO, Cervest. "But decision-makers still face a major challenge in accurately discovering, analyzing and acting on the climate risks and opportunities facing their organizations. This is the reason I've joined Cervest. Cervest's platform and products help leaders factor climate into everyday operations – including climate-related financial disclosures -- and prepare for a carbon-neutral future."
Powered by groundbreaking Earth Science AI technology, Cervest's EarthScan combines earth science, data modeling and machine learning to present a unified view of climate risk across millions of global assets for the first time. EarthScan gives enterprises, governments and NGOs on-demand access to current, historical, and predictive intelligence on how combined climate risks can impact the physical assets they own or manage. This enables them to manage decisions across an asset's entire lifecycle -- from identifying future growth prospects and monitoring risk to collaborating on adaptation and decarbonization strategies.
"Karan's knowledge of the strategic and operational issues that Cervest and its customers face make him an invaluable asset to our team," said Iggy Bassi, Founder and CEO of Cervest. "He is a trusted ally and advisor in our quest to empower business leaders to truly understand and mitigate the climate risks they face, become more resilient in the face of extreme climate events and prepare for the regulatory and disclosure demands to come. Together, we'll help organizations around the world create a more sustainable future by putting Climate Intelligence at the center of their decision-making.
In addition to Chopra, Cervest has also added Thomas Maschler, Head of Platform
Engineering & Jake Jurewicz, Head of Strategic Projects to their U.S. leadership team. Maschler has over 15 years of experience creating environmental information systems with a focus on geospatial data at-scale and now leads and manages Cervest's data platform. Jurewicz brings a decade's worth of experience in advising and building companies in the energy, security and construction sectors to help drive new business creation and strategic opportunities for the company. Cervest is actively recruiting in the United States and around the world.
About Cervest
Cervest delivers cloud-based Climate Intelligence (CI) on any asset, anywhere, through it's AI-powered CI product suite — giving enterprises, governments and NGOs the most comprehensive view possible of climate risk, and opportunity, at an asset-level. Cervest Climate Intelligence is built on three core principles: irrefutable and evolving science, quantification for every asset, and open access for all. By democratizing access to Climate Intelligence through its CI Product Suite, Cervest incentivizes everyone to share and integrate Climate Intelligence into everyday decisions – protecting the world's critical assets — including our greatest asset, the planet. Cervest is a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit http://www.cervest.earth. Follow Cervest on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Kyle Austin, Cervest, 6175640446, KYLE@BEANTOWNMV.COM
SOURCE Cervest