LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade console that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, is pleased to announced a collaboration with HARMAN to bring Sound by JBL to the new Premium iiRcade Arcade Console product announced at CES 2022.
iiRcade, which is currently at the Consumer Electronics Show at Booth #15887 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall, will add JBL Audio with to its already impressive 100W stereo sound on the new Premium iiRcade Arcade Console. This is the first time that Sound by JBL is coming to any home arcade gaming device.
Sound by JBL will bring the premium audio performance to iiRcade that is never-before-seen on any home arcade gaming device and will enhance the audio on all retro and modern games as well as JukeBox mode. The audio excellence is delivered through HARMAN's AudioEFX audio processing software.
"We're very exited to work with HARMAN to bring Sound by JBL to iiRcade, which will make our 100W stereo speakers sound even more amazing," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "Sound By JBL will deliver premium sound quality and makes our games sound crisp, loud, powerful and pure, while our JukeBox mode sounds incredible when listening to your favorite music."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers. Every iiRcade also has a one year best-in-class warranty.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link. The full list of currently available games can also be found on the iiRcade store.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you remember and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
About HARMAN
HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.
