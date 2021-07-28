CFS Aeroproducts Inc. Chooses ATP as Exclusive Partner for ALF502 and LF507 Series Engine Publications. ATP will be the exclusive source for the ALF502 and LF507 series engines technical publications, ensuring that CFS delivers a superior customer experience through the cloud-based ATP Aviation Hub.New and existing ATP Aviation Hub customers can easily browse and add the engine’s technical publications on the ATP Store to create a new account or add them to their existing account on file.