COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) has announced the election of three industry leaders to its top volunteer positions for 2022.
Elected as CLFMI President for 2022 is Barry Marrs, Chief Executive Officer of Security Contractors Services (SCS) in North Highlands, CA. SCS is one of the leading manufacturers of chain link fencing products in North America. Prior to his position at Security Contractor Services, Marrs was CEO of Master Halco, Inc, La Habra, CA.
The 2022 CLFMI Vice President is Rob Kilroy, Director of Sales at Pexco, LLC, Athol, MA. The company's PDS Brand slats increase privacy, security and enhance the aesthetics of chain link fence systems. Kilroy has more than 20 experience in the fence industry.
Bill Peterson, President of Richard's Fence Company, Akron, OH, becomes the CLFMI Secretary-Treasurer. Bill is a Certified Fence Professional and has been President of the Northern Ohio AFA. He is a voting member of ASTM and a current CLFMI Board Member.
View the complete list of CLFM Officers and boards here https://chainlinkinfo.org/clfmi-leadership/
The three officers are joined on the CLFMI Board of Directors by representatives from Ameristar Perimeter Security, Tulsa, OK; Master Halco, Dallas, TX; and Liberty Wire Johnstown, Johnstown, PA. The announcement of the election of the Institute's leaders was made at their Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.
About Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute
Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is the leading organization of chain link fence manufacturers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. A list of Chain Link manufacturers, engineers, architects, and specifiers is available in the website directory. In addition, a list of industry publications such as CLFMI Product Manual, CLFMI Wind Load Guide, Field Inspection Guideline, Security Fencing Recommendation, and Wind Load Guide for the Selection of Line Post Spacing and Size are available under the technical information page.
For more information about Chain Link Fence Institute, please visit https://chainlinkinfo.org or contact Mark Levin via the website contact form or call 301.596.2583.
