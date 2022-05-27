The HITRUST division of the accounting & advisory firm's Process, Risk & Governance Practice welcomes Chalice Beam, HITRUST CCSFP, CCSK, CDPSE.
ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, announced today that Chalice Beam, HITRUST CCSFP, CCSK, CDPSE, has joined the firm as HITRUST Director.
"FD's focus on quality, innovation, value and the customer experience has resulted in explosive growth in the HITRUST marketplace," said Andrew Hicks, FD's National HITRUST Practice Leader. "This has in turn afforded us the opportunity to hire the most experienced HITRUST and HIPAA experts in the industry; Chalice Beam is no exception."
Beam contributes nearly 15 years of information security and compliance experience to the HITRUST team. Her expertise includes the management and execution of assessments spanning HITRUST, HIPAA, IT security, risk management, disaster recovery and incident response. While Beam serves clients in a wide range industries, she specializes in advising business associates and covered entities in healthcare. She is also highly skilled in incident management, technical writing, business continuity and security training & awareness.
"I am excited to be a part of the growth and future of FD's PRG Practice and look forward to assisting our clients on their security and compliance journeys," noted Chalice Beam, HITRUST Director.
Prior to joining FD, Beam worked as a Director for Coalfire Systems, where she developed and managed targeted security assessments, including HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC, PCI and FedRAMP. She also worked as a Compliance and Cybersecurity Analyst, assessing client policies and procedures for compliance with these frameworks and others such as ISO 27001, HITRUST CSF and PCI-DSS. Prior to her consulting work, Beam worked as a Deputy Security and Privacy Official for a healthcare clearing house.
About Frazier & Deeter
FD is an award-winning, Top 50 accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, advisory, internal controls and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, and the firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. The firm is registered with the PCAOB, the CPAB and the AICPA. FD's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference®, and the firm focuses on consistently exceeding expectations by supporting clients' evolving needs as their businesses grow.
Media Contact
Katie Abraham, Frazier & Deeter, LLC, 404.573.41416, katie.abraham@frazierdeeter.com
SOURCE Frazier & Deeter, LLC