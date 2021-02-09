SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Evolution, the nation's premier convener of health care CEOs, announced that Change Healthcare has recently joined the Health Evolution Forum as a leadership partner. Health Evolution Forum is the peer-to-peer collaboration platform for leaders across provider, payer and life sciences focused on driving near-term and sustainable impact on American health care.
Change Healthcare, from their unique position within the healthcare ecosystem, collaborates with payers, providers and other partners, to apply innovative data and analytics solutions and services to help improve clinical decision-making; simplify billing, collection, and payment processes; to enable a better patient experience.
"We have worked with the leaders of Change Healthcare for decades and value their vision, drive and passion," said Richard Schwartz, President, Health Evolution. "We look forward to partnering with Change Healthcare to help CEOs lead the improvement of health care for Americans."
The Health Evolution Forum seeks to drive systemic change by identifying best practices already succeeding in some sectors of the industry and disseminating those approaches more broadly. Structurally, the Forum consists of 250 Fellows participating in three "roundtables" with very specific focus: New Models of Care Delivery, Next Generation IT in Health Care, and Community Health and Advancing Health Equity. These roundtables leverage the deep expertise of Fellows to accelerate transformation into a more equitable and effective marketplace. As such, Forum Fellows and leaders are committed to both employing those practices and advocating that their peers do as well.
"We're very happy to build upon our long-standing relationship with the Health Evolution team and the high quality community of leaders and innovators they bring together to inspire and drive meaningful change in the system," said Tom McEnery, EVP corporate affairs and CMO of Change Healthcare. "The Forum is a great model for shared insights, but importantly, a model for sparking much needed action born of those insights."
Change Healthcare joins the following companies in sponsoring the Health Evolution Forum: Amwell, Chicago Pacific Founders, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Landmark Health, P3 Health Parners, VillageMD, WellBe Senior Medical and Welltower.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.
About Health Evolution
Health Evolution engages chief executives, presidents, founders, board chairs, policymakers and other top industry leaders by convening in-person and virtual gatherings, publishing insights and analyzing information that helps industry leaders accelerate progress, develop opportunities and shape new strategies. Health Evolution hosts the annual Summit in Laguna Niguel, California, facilitates Forum with roundtables and workgroups consisting of cross-industry leaders to drive impactful and lasting change. Health Evolution also produce regular webcasts, publishes the weekly Health Evolution Insider digital publication that informs CEO-level subscribers.
