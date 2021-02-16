TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelAssist Inc. and Gorilla Corporation announced today that they have entered a long-term strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the execution of channel sales management and delivery. The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths and expertise of ChannelAssist and Gorilla in the channel sales and marketing space.
ChannelAssist is a leading technology innovator providing a robust end-to-end channel engagement solution providing full visibility into rep performance with a powerful and scalable platform thousands of sales reps use everyday with leading education, incentive, and reward options.
"This partnership is very exciting for both organizations" said ChannelAssist President, Richard Stevens. "Gorilla is recognized as a thought leader in the channel providing their clients with world class channel initiatives. ChannelAssist will provide an essential piece of the overall channel solution."
Gorilla has now become the go-to name for global channel partner revenue growth, through its co-marketing (TCMA) platform and its ability to engage partners within cultural and native linguistic context through its regional presence in Asia-Pacific-Japan, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.
"Gorilla Corporation, has a full stack offer to technology manufacturers in terms of partner engagement and development, but when it comes to incentives and promotions we see that as a separate science, and we prefer to work with specialists "said Gorilla Corporation CEO, Carlo Tortora Brayda. "ChannelAssist, as the originators of the outstanding HP Inc. Blue Carpet program, come with a depth of best-in-class experience, which can be leveraged in favor of our clients."
For over 20 years, ChannelAssist has helped organizations drive over $16 billion in revenue by optimizing indirect channel sales rep engagement with our end-to-end development and management of channel incentive programs. We deliver double-digit revenue growth to organizations by increasing visibility and sales engagement through our platform, communication tools, gamified targeted learning, and full spectrum incentives. See why global brands trust our solutions to be the answer for their most important channel challenges. http://www.channelassist.com
Gorilla Corporation is a leading provider of vendor partner marketing technologies and services for the IT channel. Gorilla enables next generation partnering and helps technology vendors build broad channel ecosystems and partner programs and ensuring scalable revenue growth. Gorilla's headquarters are located in San Francisco, USA with local offices in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. To learn more about Gorilla Corporation, visit http://www.gorillaict.com
