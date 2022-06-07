Pet Wants South Myrtle is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery in Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach, Garden City Beach, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and the surrounding neighborhoods.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a lifelong passion for animals, experience in animal nutrition and a background as an entrepreneur, Channing Delaplane is excited to announce the launch of his new pet-focused small business – Pet Wants South Myrtle.
Pet Wants' specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants South Myrtle has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, treats, chews, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants South Myrtle is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery in Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach, Garden City Beach, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and the surrounding neighborhoods.
"Pets are the core of our family – they always have been and always will be. Their health, happiness and wellbeing are at the top of our priority list, and we don't know anyone in our community who doesn't feel the same way," Channing said. "To have the opportunity to make a living and a difference through Pet Wants is a dream come true."
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
Channing and his wife, Ellen, are both active in the Surfside Beach community and volunteer with multiple organizations. Channing has a background in pet food, having worked for Natural Balance. He has also owned and operated several businesses during his professional career. His wife, Ellen, Vice President of a full-service communications agency in Baltimore, will not be directly involved with the business, but will be supporting Pet Wants South Myrtle with her background in marketing and advertising. Channing and Ellen are self-proclaimed "curators of fun" and are often planning activities with the community, family and friends. They are looking forward to bringing that to Pet Wants South Myrtle.
"When we first met in 2009, I had a chocolate lab named Guinness and Ellen had a Chihuahua-terrier mix named Penny Lane. Guinness has passed, but Penny Lane is 14 and living her best life, thanks in part to her new Pet Wants nutrition and wellness regimen. I'm looking forward to helping other pets in our community live long, healthy, happy lives with the help of Pet Wants," Channing said.
To learn more about Pet Wants South Myrtle, call 843-494-5577, CDelaplane@PetWants.com or visit https://www.petwants.com/southmyrtle/.
