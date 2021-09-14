MILWAUKEE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) who were hospitalized with COVID-19 infection tended to be older and have more advanced PD, according to a new study being presented at the MDS Virtual Congress 2021. Risk of death in this cohort was associated with encephalopathy during admission. Understanding which patients with PD are most likely to need hospitalization due to COVID-19 infection and the associated outcomes can help clinicians advise those in their care.
By examination of records from New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Nwabuobi, et al. studied the patients with PD who were hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. The team examined the clinical characteristics and the mortality rates of the patients of interest. They found that the patients were majority mid- to advanced PD, on pharmacological therapies for their PD, and older. The common comorbidities observed included hypertension and cognitive impairment. Encephalopathy, brain damage or disease, observed during admission was associated with mortality.
Pedro Renato P. Brandao, MD, neurologist at Hospital Sirio Libanês in Brazil commented on the study saying, "Nwabuobi and colleagues, from the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, retrospectively studied 25 patients with Parkinson's disease admitted to their hospital due to COVID-19 infection. They described the clinical features of the case series, showing a predominance of elderly individuals, with Parkinson's disease at Hoehn & Yahr stage greater than or equal to 3, and associated hypertension or cognitive decline. There was a high incidence of encephalopathy (delirium), which increased the risk of mortality. There was a high mortality rate (> 30%). Their data are relevant as it confirms previous literature reporting frailty conditions that increase the risk of worse outcomes of COVID-19 infection (Hewitt et al., 2020) but in the context of Parkinson's disease. Clinicians and patients should be aware of delirium as a clinical presentation of acute infections (not only, but especially in COVID-19), that accompanies greater risks of morbidity and mortality."
