MCKINNEY, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chargeback Gurus, a leading provider of chargeback management services, announced today that Sebastian Robins joined the company to lead their Dispute Intelligence Team. With more than 20 years of experience in the payments industry, Robins is an expert in risk management, fraud prevention, and chargeback management.
The diverse array of financial institutions, card networks, and merchant service providers that Robins has worked for include Visa International (United States and Singapore), Citibank (United States and Argentina), Unibanco (Brazil), Global Collect (the Netherlands), and Daftcode (Poland). This experience has given him a 360-degree view across the global payments system, fraud risk and a deep understanding of the business needs and interests of all the stakeholders involved. As a risk management and fraud prevention expert, he has collaborated with fortune 500 merchants, issuers, and acquirers across four continents.
Robins brings advanced analytics skills, relationship with card networks, issuers and acquirers, extensive operational experience, and a thorough knowledge of the industry's operating rules and regulations to his role at Chargeback Gurus leading the Dispute Intelligence Team. This team provides the deep dive analytics that enable merchants to determine the true root causes of their chargebacks and develop creative solutions that allow them to sell and grow with confidence.
"Joining Chargeback Gurus gives me a unique opportunity to engage with the payments value chain to help curb fraud, improve risk management, and ultimately make business more profitable for merchants," said Robins. "I believe my experience, skills, and relationships across the industry can facilitate fruitful collaborations to meet those objectives."
The recent exponential growth of card-not-present sales has invited fraud and abuse, leaving merchants to bear the impact of financial liability, reputational damage, and threats to business continuity. In his new position at Chargeback Gurus, Robins looks forward to leveraging his in-depth experience, subject matter expertise, and industry connections to enhance relationships between merchants, acquirers, and issuers, creating better outcomes for not only for merchants but for the overall integrity of the payments ecosystem.
"Chargeback Gurus believes in providing the best chargeback management solutions and expert team for our fortune 500 clients and other card not present merchants. Sebastian's arrival will support our rapid growth and leadership position," said Suresh Dakshina, President of Chargeback Gurus. "As we continue to strengthen the solutions we offer our clients, his experience, relationship and insights will help our merchants recover more revenue and proactively prevent disputes leading to increased return on investment."
About Chargeback Gurus:
Chargeback Gurus is a global leader in managing, preventing, and fighting ecommerce fraud and chargebacks. Their white glove service is designed to take the pain out of chargebacks for any card not present merchants. For more than sixteen years, the founders have been providing merchants with the analytics, strategies, and support merchants need to win disputes and recover their revenue. To learn more, visit ChargebackGurus.com.
