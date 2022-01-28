NEW LONDON, N.H., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 50 years, Oliver Wight Americas has provided business process transformation services to their clients. Proudly, Oliver Wight announces its association with Charity Lopez, formerly with Turkey Hill Dairy, where she was Senior Brand Manager. Before Turkey Hill, Charity worked with Mondelēz International rising from Forecasting and Inventory Statistician Manager to Head of Marketing Forecasting over the US Nabisco portfolio. In this role she led her team in developing a long-term view of total demand and was a key process owner in the IBP process. With a penchant for marketing, she then took the role of Ritz Brand Manager.
In her position with Mondelēz, Charity combined her commercial and analytical background and was responsible for the in-year performance of the RITZ brand and for driving key initiatives. Additionally, Charity served as an advisor on the M&A team which supported the acquisition of the Perfect Snacks brand in July 2019. Charity then moved to Turkey Hill to lead their Beverage portfolio. During her time there, she served as the end-to-end business leader tasked with P&L ownership and was a key champion for improving brand profitability.
Charity earned her Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from Bob Jones University and her Master of Science in Statistics and Financial Mathematics from Clemson University. Charity holds a certification in Forecasting from IBF and is a certified ANA Marketing Professional. https://www.oliverwight-americas.com/team/charity-lopez/
