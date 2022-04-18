ChatFunnels to host 4th Semi-Annual DemandGen Summit, an online summit for marketers and sales professionals to learn best practices for funnel optimization.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChatFunnels, the leading conversational marketing platform, today announced they will be hosting the semi-annual FREE DemandGen Summit on May 18th, 2022. The Summit will be a one-day virtual event showcasing 30+ of the industry's leading sales and marketing leaders, where they reveal the latest growth trends and strategies being used by some of the world's prominent organizations.

The DemandGen Summit has hosted over 18,000 attendees and over 120 top B2B sales and marketing speakers. Much of the event's value is credited to the high standard of speakers and value-driven tracks.

The Summit sessions are placed into three distinct tracks that indicate their positioning along the sales funnel: Drive Demand, Engage Demand, and Close Demand.

The following speakers are among those who will be featured at the Summit:

In addition to the speakers, the DemandGen Summit Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize exceptional industry leaders who are bringing their companies forward with demand generation and are crowd-nominated and voted.

To register for free or to vote for Demand Gen leaders awards, go to http://www.demandgensummit.com.

Send inquiries regarding summit sponsorships to mailto: tanner.sundwall@chatfunnels.com

About ChatFunnels

ChatFunnels is an account-based engagement orchestration platform designed to help your sales and marketing teams sell to your ideal customers. ChatFunnels allows you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. ChatFunnels is easily implemented into your marketing and sales teams to convert traffic on your website into customers. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Domo, ObservePoint, Pantheon, Archive360 & Paytm.

Media Contact

Pete Ketchum, ChatFunnels, 1 (801)860-0123, pete.ketchum@chatfunnels.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

 

SOURCE ChatFunnels

