TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 6th, Tucson's long standing Cheba Hut shop will enter a new era, reopening its doors to the public to debut its newly refreshed, and expanded, look. Located at 446 N Campbell St, the "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies in addition to a full service bar.
The Tucson Cheba Hut has been run by Dorian Lenz for almost its entire twenty year history, holding the honor of being the brand's first franchised location following the opening of Cheba Hut's flagship location in Tempe, Arizona in 1998. A longtime favorite spot of University of Arizona students, the shop is now paying back its loyal customers with a brand-new location to better serve the local community.
"We really wanted to celebrate our customers in Tucson who have supported our shop for years," said Lenz. "As a way to say thank you to our beloved community, and in order to better serve the growing demand for our munchies in the area, we decided to make our shop bigger and better than ever before."
The refreshed shop will boast double the seating capacity of the old one, as well as an expanded bar and a large patio space. Staying true to its original roots, the new shop is only four doors down and across the street from its original home, a few minutes from the University of Arizona and within sight of Arizona Stadium.
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
Lenz, a former-nurse-turned-franchisee, quickly fell in love with the brand and took the plunge as its first-ever franchisee after visiting the shop during a visit to Tempe.
"I consider myself lucky to have been able to witness the evolution of this company over the years," said Lenz. "I've had the privilege of watching Cheba Hut from its infancy. I've watched it expand across the country, get continually better, and successfully navigate challenges along the way. Now, I'm thrilled to evolve our Tucson store and re-introduce it into the community with its new, refreshed look."
"We are lucky to have an experienced owner like Dorian in the system," said Seth Larsen, Cheba Hut's Chief Relationship Officer. "He has been a valuable addition to our brand and we are thrilled with the growth and success he has seen in Tucson."
